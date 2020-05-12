Ailey All Access Online Initiative Reaches Nearly 10 Million People to Date With More to Come

For over six decades, the Ailey organization has brought people together through dance performances and programs manifesting founder Alvin Ailey's belief that "dance came from the people and that it should always be delivered back to the people." Today his mission is carried forward during these challenging times with Ailey All Access, an online series featuring free weekly performance broadcasts, Ailey dancer curated content, an assortment of Ailey Extension dance and fitness classes that has already reached nearly 10 million people since its launch on March 30.

Performance Broadcasts

Ailey is offering screenings of full-length works every Thursday 7pm ET. May 14 is the streaming premiere of Artistic Director Robert Battle's Mass, which showcases 16 dancers in Robert Battle's signature ritualistic choreography set to a score by John Mackey. In conjunction with the broadcast, Ailey will share behind-the-scenes footage as well as a special discussion hosted by dancer Hope Boykin with Robert Battle and composer John Mackey, giving viewers a chance to learn more about their collaboration for Mass, among other ballets such as Juba, Strange Humors, and Awakening. The performance series continues on May 21 with Camille A. Brown's City of Rain - a quietly lyrical ballet honoring a close friend that passed away due to an illness that paralyzed him from the waist down. The following week Artistic Director Robert Battle's The Hunt will make its streaming debut on May 28.

Two must-see programs are scheduled for June starting with the June 4 at 8pm streaming premiere of a 2015 film of an Ailey at Lincoln Center performance (in conjunction with the new Lincoln Center at Home portal). In addition to witnessing the soul-stirring Revelations, described by The New York Times as "one of the great works of the human spirit," this electrifying program features Wayne McGregor's sumptuous Chroma, set to a score by Joby Talbot with orchestrations of songs by The White Stripes; Ronald K. Brown's Grace, a powerful meeting of modern and West African dance with a soundtrack by Duke Ellington, Roy Davis, and Fela Kuti; and Robert Battle's humorous, high-flying Takademe. In addition, the Thursday, June 11 at 7:30pm Ailey Spirit Gala global broadcast will celebrate virtually around the world with a one-night-only program to be announced.

Dancer Curated Content Series

The Ailey dancers may be not be in the same place at this moment in time, but they are still finding ways to move together with #TheShowMustGoOn and Dancer Diaries video series. Recent Dancer Diary installment is entitled 'Anxious,' a dance improvisation from Associate Artistic Director Matthew Rushing. Today, viewers are in for a treat with a special dancer compilation video of Robert Battle's choreographic language from his works Awakening, Ella, In/Side, Juba, Love Stories, Mass, No Longer Silent, Strange Humors, Takademe, The Hunt and Unfold, featuring current and former Company members. In addition to the dancer-at-home video series, fans are invited to visit Ailey's Instagram live on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 1pm ET to get to know the dancers up close. This week tune into conversations on Wednesday, May 13 hosted by Solomon Dumas with Khalia Campbell and on Saturday, May 16 hosted by Courtney Celeste Spears with Ghrai DeVore-Stokes.

Ailey Extension Dance and Fitness Classes

Ailey Extension continues inspiring people to keep moving throughout Physical Fitness Month in May with an assortment of live and on-demand virtual classes available seven days a week. For $12 per class, students can join in on as many as 23 weekly livestream classes on Zoom. Students can also access free on-demand classes in seven different styles on Ailey Extension's YouTube channel. More details about how to access Ailey Extension's variety of dance and dance fitness virtual class options - which include Horton, hip hop, vogue, samba, West African and more styles taught by Ailey Extension's elite instructors - students can visit aileyextension.com/keepdancing.

Still, We Dance Campaign

In an effort to keep Ailey alive in the hearts of our community, the Still, We Dance campaign contributes to moving the organization forward during this uncertain time, while making it possible for Ailey to offer a variety of programming through Ailey All Access and prepare for the upcoming 2020-21 season paying tribute to six decades of Revelations. A gift of any size to the Ailey organization helps uplift communities around the world.

To enjoy a variety of digital content, follow Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and the Ailey Extension on Facebook and Instagram, Ailey II on Facebook, and The Ailey School on Instagram, as well as visit Ailey All Access and www.alvinailey.org regularly for updates.

