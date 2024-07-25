Afro Peruvian New Trends Orchestra is Coming To New York In August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Exciting! Entrancing! Innovative! Artistic director Corina Bartra's Afro Peruvian New Trends Orchestra comes to New York at the trendy nightspot, The Cutting Room, 44 East 32nd Street, for ONE NIGHT ONLY, Friday, Aug 16: Doors open at 8:30 p.m. for a 9:00 p.m. show.

CORINA BARTRA, one of the great pioneers of Afro-Peruvian jazz and a multi-project artist, has created an instrumental music project filled with swing and danceable South and Latin American rhythms. The project is multi-rhythmic and multidimensional, featuring Corina Bartra's original compositions such as the majestic Afro-Peruvian Festejo modulating to a swing groove, "Osiris," the Amazon-inspired "Ecstasy Green," the moving Landó Ballas "Purple Heart," "Bailan Todas las Razas," and "Ebano Sky."

"The musicians are top notch and the soloists are uniformly excellent and passionate. The bands are of great spirit, rhythms that move and writing of high quality." Scot Yanow, L.A. Jazz Scene

"Some very fine writing whose charts should be used by other bands. I suspect Bartra is the pianist, it is uncredited but there is a fluency with the music that suggests it." Robert D. Rusch, Cadence Magazine

"These originals are the reverberations of the music Corina Bartra has heard and loved and created during her many years as a musician. It is a rich legacy that she and her orchestra collaborate on these beautifully produced pieces." Mark Fogarty

