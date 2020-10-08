Adventure Players Live! Continues Interactive Online Performances For Children
Performances will be presented Fridays In November And December At 4pm
Adventure Players Live! continues interactive online performances on Fridays, November 6, 13, 20 and December 4, 11, 18 at 4pm via Zoom, inviting children ages five to nine to join them in The Great Great Forest, an interactive world filled with whimsical characters and wild places. Tickets are $20 per family and are available at www.adventureplayerslive.com. Availability is limited to give each child a fully immersive experience. Adventure Players Live!'s flagship program delivers music, storytelling and movement designed to involve each child. Adventures in The Great Great Forest depart every Friday at 4pm ET via Zoom. New adventures premiere every week. The company's ensemble of professional artists and educators aims to nourish kids' creativity, imagination, and resilience by connecting them through play. Each child is a vital part of how the journey unfolds.
November Shows
Visiting Friends Over the River and Through The GGF
Friday, November 6 at 4pm
Join Forester in cheering up those who are feeling a little lonely, and realize that by connecting with others, we find joy ourselves!
A Newcomer Arrives in The GGF
Friday, November 13 at 4pm
When a new visitor arrives in The Great Great Forest, how do we create a space of belonging and inclusion? Join Forester and friends in greeting a traveler and creating a friendship soup.
Stories of Family in The GGF: Playback Theater
Friday, November 20 at 4pm
Join the Forester Family as we gather by their cabin's fireplace to listen to your stories of Family. Be ready for the Foresters to re-tell your stories and you can join us in acting them out too!
December Shows
Finding Our Way Through Outer Outer Space
Friday, December 4 at 4pm
Join our mission to Outer Outer Space, where every Adventurer becomes a Cadet for The Great Great Forest Space Agency. Each mission highlights the resilience and success of female pioneers throughout the history of space exploration!
Searching for Twig in The Deep Deep Ocean
Friday, December 11 at 4pm
Did you know The Great Great Forest is only a river ride from the Deep Deep Ocean? Join us for a day underwater, where we'll meet marvelous sea creatures and a mer-person on a search for our dear dear friend!
Telling Stories of Holidays and Hopes for the New Year: Playback Theater
Friday, December 18 at 4pm
Join the Forester Family around the cabin's fireplace, where we'll share holiday tales and hopes for the new year. Be ready to re-tell your stories and act them out with the Foresters!
About Adventure Players Live!
Adventure Players Live! is a children's theater company based in New York City with ensemble members collaborating around the USA. The company is a project of PlayMusicNYC LLC. For more information visit www.adventureplayerslive.com
