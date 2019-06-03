Advance Screening And Discussion Of The Times's New Series Â“The WeeklyÂ” Announced At TimesTalks

TimesTalks, The New York Times live conversation and performance series, is proud to host an advance screening of "The Weekly," the Times's new television series, followed by a conversation with Sabrina Tavernise, Caitlin Dickerson, and Sam Dolnick, Times journalists involved in the series, moderated by New York Times Magazine editor Jake Silverstein on June 17.



Premiering on FX and streaming on Hulu, "The Weekly" is a news documentary series that explores the most important stories of our time. National correspondent Sabrina Tavernise will discuss the personal impact of shifts in the auto industry on workers at a GM plant in Ohio in the episode "GM Closures," which will be screened that evening in advance of its airing on FX. Immigration reporter Caitlin Dickerson will discuss "Baby Constantin," the story of a child who spent his first 10 months of life separated from his parents by the American government and the subject of another episode of "The Weekly" that airs on June 16. In addition, Times assistant managing editor Sam Dolnick, executive producer of "The Weekly," will discuss how The Times is bringing its unrivaled journalism to an entirely new platform.



This TimesTalks event will take place on June 17 at TheTimesCenter and will be live streamed on TimesTalks.com and the TimesTalks YouTube channel starting at 7PM EST. Select media passes are available. If interested, please contact Ali Rigo (ali@culturalcounsel.com) and Catie DeWitt (catie@culturalcounsel.com) to discuss coverage opportunities. General admission tickets for the public can be purchased here.



TimesTalks is known for providing a platform for engaging and spirited discourse between the most iconic and culturally relevant creative voices of our time.



Announcements about future TimesTalks can be found on TimesTalks.com, and viewers can watch previous installments here, including videos of Stephen Colbert, Denzel Washington, Grace Jones, Margaret Atwood, Greta Gerwig and Saoirse Ronan, Common, Jennifer Lawrence, Jane Goodall, Annie Leibovitz, Ai Weiwei, Anthony Bourdain, and many more.





