Adam Pascal, Kate Baldwin, Telly Leung and More Join Weekly Empathy Concert This Friday

"Empathy Concert & Perspectives!": A weekly, live, interactive video session with Elliott Masie, Frank Nguyen (CLO), and Broadway Stars Adam Pascal, Kate Baldwin, Melinda Doolittle, and Telly Leung on Friday, May 1st.

Empathy is the most important role for Learning in the Pandemic. Supporting remote workers and front-line employees requires Empathy from Learning Leaders.

Join colleagues from around the world at 4:00 pm EDT this Friday, May 1st, for an uplifting, high-energy hour: "Empathy Concert & Perspectives!". Enjoy songs and stories from Broadway Stars, and perspectives from Chief Learning Officer Frank Nguyen and our global audience.

Hosted by Elliott Masie, Chair of The Learning CONSORTIUM, this will be an upbeat, positive, and much-needed uplifting hour with colleagues from around the world. This is the fifth weekly Friday CONCERT with amazing artists and practical perspectives on leading in this Pandemic. Reserve your spot at https://www.masie.com/empathy501.



Four amazing Broadway stars will join Elliott to share songs from their homes, including:

• Adam Pascal - Rent, Chicago, and Something Rotten

• Kate Baldwin - Hello, Dolly! and Finian's Rainbow

• Telly Leung - Aladdin, Glee, Wicked, and Allegiance

• Melinda Doolittle - Star of American Idol and National Tours

Learning industry colleagues and music fans alike will enjoy this entertaining, practical, and positive session. Plus, any children at home will love the songs and spirit of the event!



Empathy Concert & Perspectives!

Elliott Masie and Broadway Musical Guests Adam Pascal, Kate Baldwin, Telly Leung & Melinda Doolittle

There is no fee to participate!

Join us live via Zoom this Friday, May 1st from 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm Eastern Time. There is a 3,000-person limit.



Reserve your spot at https://www.masie.com/empathy501



Access additional free events and resources at https://www.masie.com





