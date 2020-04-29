Adam Pascal, Kate Baldwin, Telly Leung and More Join Weekly Empathy Concert This Friday
"Empathy Concert & Perspectives!": A weekly, live, interactive video session with Elliott Masie, Frank Nguyen (CLO), and Broadway Stars Adam Pascal, Kate Baldwin, Melinda Doolittle, and Telly Leung on Friday, May 1st.
Empathy is the most important role for Learning in the Pandemic. Supporting remote workers and front-line employees requires Empathy from Learning Leaders.
Join colleagues from around the world at 4:00 pm EDT this Friday, May 1st, for an uplifting, high-energy hour: "Empathy Concert & Perspectives!". Enjoy songs and stories from Broadway Stars, and perspectives from Chief Learning Officer Frank Nguyen and our global audience.
Hosted by Elliott Masie, Chair of The Learning CONSORTIUM, this will be an upbeat, positive, and much-needed uplifting hour with colleagues from around the world. This is the fifth weekly Friday CONCERT with amazing artists and practical perspectives on leading in this Pandemic. Reserve your spot at https://www.masie.com/empathy501.
Four amazing Broadway stars will join Elliott to share songs from their homes, including:
• Adam Pascal - Rent, Chicago, and Something Rotten
• Kate Baldwin - Hello, Dolly! and Finian's Rainbow
• Telly Leung - Aladdin, Glee, Wicked, and Allegiance
• Melinda Doolittle - Star of American Idol and National Tours
Learning industry colleagues and music fans alike will enjoy this entertaining, practical, and positive session. Plus, any children at home will love the songs and spirit of the event!
Empathy Concert & Perspectives!
Elliott Masie and Broadway Musical Guests Adam Pascal, Kate Baldwin, Telly Leung & Melinda Doolittle
There is no fee to participate!
Join us live via Zoom this Friday, May 1st from 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm Eastern Time. There is a 3,000-person limit.
Reserve your spot at https://www.masie.com/empathy501
Access additional free events and resources at https://www.masie.com
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Just last night, the stars came out to celebrate Stephen Sondheim's 90th Birthday with 'Take Me To The World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration'. T... (read more)
VIDEO: Ariana Grande Sings 'Still Hurting' from THE LAST FIVE YEARS
Tonight, SubCulture presented Tony Award-winning composer and lyricist Jason Robert Brown's monthly Artist-in-Residency concert virtually!... (read more)
BroadwayWorld Announces NEXT ON STAGE Singing Competition
Entries now open! BroadwayWorld announced today the launch of BROADWAY'S NEXT ON STAGE a?' a new, online musical theatre singing competition for stude... (read more)
Lea Michele and Husband Zandy Reich Are Expecting Their First Child
This afternoon, it was reported that Broadway and television star Lea Michele and her husband, Zandy Reich, are expecting their first child!... (read more)
Social Roundup: LOVE NEVER DIES Lyricist Glenn Slater Answers Fan Questions About the Show
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Love Never Dies streamed online this weekend, as part of The Shows Must Go On! In honor of the stream, lyricist Glenn Slater too... (read more)
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Royal Albert Hall Celebration Will Stream This Weekend as Part of THE SHOWS MUST GO ON!
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Royal Albert Hall Celebration will stream on YouTube this Saturday, as part of The Shows Must Go On!... (read more)