Adam Guettel and Craig Carnelia Will Teach Vocal Performance Masterclass

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On June 17, Adam Guettel, a 2024 Tony nominee for Days of Wine and Roses, and Craig Carnelia are teaching a masterclass in vocal performance at Adam's home studio in Manhattan.

Spots for singers have filled up, but tickets for auditors are available at https://www.adamguettel.com/masterclass.

BIOS:

Adam Guettel wrote the music and lyrics for FLOYD COLLINS (Lucille Lortel for Best Musical, Obie Award for Best Music), SATURN RETURNS (Recorded as MYTHS and HYMNS), THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA (Tony Awards for Best Score, Best Orchestrations), And DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES (The Frederick Loewe Award, Tony Nomination for Best Score). His work on Aaron Sorkin’s TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Score. He has won the Stephen Sondheim Award (1990), the ASCAP New Horizons Award (1997) and The American Composers Orchestra Award (2005). He attended Yale University, and received an honorary doctorate from Lehman College in 2007. He was made an Honorary Member of the Royal Academy of Music in 2019.

Craig Carnelia taught renowned musical theater acting classes in New York for close to three decades. His book, "The Reason to Sing: A Guide to Acting While Singing," published in 2021, is now in use at numerous universities and conservatories. As a composer-lyricist, he wrote the scores for IS THERE LIFE AFTER HIGH SCHOOL?, THREE POSTCARDS, and POSTERBOY, and contributed songs to WORKING (Tony Nomination). He also wrote the lyrics for SWEET SMELL OF SUCCESS (Tony Nomination) and IMAGINARY FRIENDS (Drama Desk Nomination). Honors include the Kleban Award and the Johnny Mercer Award.