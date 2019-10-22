Adam Driver May Join Ridley Scott's LAST DUEL

Variety reports that Ridley Scott's period drama "The Last Duel" may be adding some serious star power. Alongside the already-announced Matt Damon, Adam Driver is in talks to join the cast.

Ben Affleck and Jodie Comer make up the rest of the leading cast.

Set in 14th century France, the film is described as an epic tale of betrayal and justice, told from three distinct points of view: two knights (Damon and Driver) whose bond is tested by treachery and a young woman (Comer) forced to navigate the brutal and oppressive culture of the era in order to survive.

This is the first time Damon and Affleck will appear onscreen together since "Good Will Hunting."

Driver plays Kylo Ren in the most recent "Star Wars" trilogy, which will conclude in November with "The Rise of Skywalker." He starred in "BlackkKlansman," "Paterson," "Inside Llewyn Davis," and more. He recently starred on Broadway in "Burn This," opposite Keri Russell; his other Broadway credits include "Man and Boy" and "Mrs. Warren's Profession."

Read the original story on Variety.





