Actress Brenda Vaccaro Joins Star Studded Line Up On DORIS DEAR'S GURL TALK Chat Feast

Doris Dear, America's Perfect Housewife, is back with a brand-new episode featuring Brenda Vaccaro. Tune in to this 2-part episode and get the inside scoop of this award-winning actress! Backstage stories of her life on stage, film, TV and more. You can't miss this! Season 3 of the Telly Award winning series can be seen on the streaming service BroadwayonDemand with a star studded round of guests in the Rumpus room!

Brenda Vaccaro is an actress with a career spanning over a half a century! She received an Academy Award nomination, three Golden Globe Award nominations (winning one), four Primetime Emmy Award nominations (winning one), and three Tony Award nominations. She sits down in the Rumpus Room with Doris Dear, America's Perfect Housewife, and tells all about her career. Hear stories working with Lauren Bacall, Jacqueline Susann, Sir George Abbot and more! Kirk Douglas told her "you move to much!", George Abbot teaches her a good lesson on stage acting, Neil Simon writes jokes for her to help her scenes 'work' ... this is an actress who has played it all to much success!

Next week is part 2 of the interview. Brenda tells Doris when telling her about the 1970's Hollywood ... "you woke up stoned and went to bed stoned! You were wacked all the time!!" . She will also talk about her casting in the new 'Sex anad the City reboot series "And Just Like That'.

And speaking of guests... Doris has quite the lineup this season. Doris has a 2-part chat with the one and only actor, playwright, cabaret performer and drag legend, Charles Busch! Also in the Rumpus Room is another 2-part interview with Jack Viertel, an American theatrical producer, theatre owner/operator, creative consultant, writer, and, the one and only super Broadway lawyer, Jason Baruch joins Doris for some backstage stories on how shows get to Broadway.

Doris Dear also dishes out advice on love and being the best you can be using that celebrity written book "Arlene Dahl's Lovescopes: The Astrological Key To A More Exciting More Fulfilling Love Life"while she mixes up cocktails for each guest based on their sign!

You won't want to miss any of these interviews, so subscribe and hear stories, sip cocktails, and have a few laughs with Doris Dear, Americas Perfect Housewife and her guests!

Learn more at www.broadwayondemand.com. Check out www.dorisdear.com for up-to-date information.