Actors' Equity Association Condemns Anti-Asian Bias and Hate During the Health Crisis
Actors' Equitya??Association released the followinga??statementa??after news reports that Americans are increasingly facing bias-motivated discrimination during COVID-19, including a spike in Anti-Asian harassment and violence and disproportionate death rates among African-Americans due to inadequate health care.
"Equal protection under the law is a core American value, and a core value of Actors' Equity Association. The current pandemic has revealed and compounded the systemic bias that so many vulnerable communities face in their everyday lives. As actors and stage managers, we know firsthanda??the power words can have to inspire others, especially in times of fear and stress. Anyone who uses the current Coronavirus outbreak as an excuse to make the situation even worse and perpetuate hate against vulnerable communities should be condemned in the strongest possible terms."
Read more about Equity's response to this issue on its Diversity and Inclusion blog.
