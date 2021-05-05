Actors' Equity Association Applauds News That Broadway Will Begin Ticket Sales for Fall Start

Actors' Equity Association has released a statement in response to the announcement that Broadway will start selling tickets for Fall 2021 performances.

"Today's news means we are one step closer to the safe reopening of not just Broadway, but jobs for thousands of workers in the New York area," said Mary McColl, executive director of Actors' Equity Association. "We look forward to continuing our conversations with the Broadway League about a safe reopening and know that soon the time will come when members can go back to doing what they do best, creating world-class theatre."

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, tickets will go sale at 100% capacity on May 6. No individual shows have yet announced their returns, but this announcement that they will be able to do so at 100% paves the way. According to the New York Times, HAMILTON, THE LION KING and WICKED will announce jointly next week their return, followed by CHICAGO, ALADDIN, COME FROM AWAY, AMERICAN UTOPIA and others.

Per reporting, Broadway will be following all health protocols including "face coverings, health screening, enhanced air filtration and ventilation, and rigorous cleaning and disinfection" and "If performances need to be postponed due to the public health conditions, theaters have planned to offer customer-friendly refunds and exchange policies."