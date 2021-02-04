Accent Dance Brings Free Programming To Local Children in NYC

Accent Dance NYC, an education and performance initiative that champions learning and communication through dance, has launched Project Access, a free virtual dance enrichment program aimed at elementary school-aged children to explore the city, its history and culture through movement.

Provided to school administrators, educators, arts organizations, and parents of children, grades 2-5, the project offers a fully produced video, interactive discussion with Accent Dance NYC artists and students, and supplementary materials to continue to provide access to dance education despite remote or hybrid learning models.

A dancing tour narrated by Accent Dance NYC artist and recording artist Lucia Jackson, the organization explores the neighborhoods and landmarks of Times Square, Lincoln Center, Central Park, Spanish Harlem and the Bronx through the styles of dance that have defined them: Latin, Ballet, Modern, Contemporary, Martial Arts, Salsa and Hip Hop. Through connecting movement and music history to people and places, the initiative instills pride in our city, motivated by the positive impact that exposure to dance education has on all children. With a mission to ensure that dance is a part of every child's education, the new initiative will be provided without a fee to work in tandem with school curriculums, after-school programming, or at home.

"With so many children in and around New York City still participating in remote or hybrid learning, their access to arts education has been severely limited," explains Andrea Ziegelman, Executive Director and Founder of Accent Dance NYC. "They are indoors, they are sitting at desks, and many may feel disconnected from their friends during the prolonged COVID restrictions," she continues. "This free program is an open door to the magic of music and dance in our great city, and will use historical references and movement to inspire, enrich and examine the interconnectedness between all of us, even while we are apart."

From the stage to the classroom, Accent Dance NYC has reached over 2,000 school-aged children through their educational initiatives and has continued to build partnerships with students, educators, and arts organizations throughout the pandemic.

Project Access is available to school administrators, teachers, arts organizations, and families, along with a live zoom discussion with the International Artists of Accent Dance NYC, and supplemental materials to continue community-wide access to arts education.