Abbi Jacobson, Eli Gelb and More to Star in BIRTHRIGHT Off-Broadway

MCC Theater has revealed the cast and creative team for the New York premiere of Birthright, by Tony Award winner Jonathan Spector (Eureka Day) and directed by Teddy Bergman (Mother Russia). Birthright will begin previews on Friday June 5 with an opening night set for Wednesday June 24 and a limited run through Sunday July 12, 2026 at MCC Theater’s Newman Mills Theater.

The cast of Birthright will include Hale Appleman (“The Magicians”), Molly Bernard (“Younger”), Tony Award nominee Eli Gelb (Stereophonic), Abbi Jacobson (“Broad City”), Tony Award nominee Liz Larsen (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Nate Mann (“Masters of the Air”), and Zoë Winters (“Succession”).

Birthright will feature Scenic Design by Tony Award winner Scott Pask (Good Night, and Good Luck), Costume Design by Tony Award winner Clint Ramos (Eclipsed), Lighting Design by Tony Award winner Natasha Katz (Sweeney Todd), Sound Design by Lee Kinney (Is This A Room), Projection Design by Tony Award nominee David Bengali (Water for Elephants), Wig, Hair, and Makeup Design by Robert Pickens (Stereophonic) and Katie Gell (Romeo and Juliet), Intimacy Coordination by Alicia Rodis (Masquerade), Voice and Text Coaching by Gigi Buffington (MCC’s Caroline), and Props Supervision by Samantha Shoffner (MCC’s Caroline). Charles M. Turner, III will serve as the Production Stage Manager, Nicole Johnson / Harriet Tubman Effect is the DEI Consultant, and Casting is by The Telsey Office.

What begins as a reunion among six young friends after a Birthright trip to Israel in 2006 becomes, over the span of 18 years, an exploration of identity, fracturing communities, and what it means to belong in Birthright by Tony Award winner Jonathan Spector (Eureka Day) and directed by Teddy Bergman (Mother Russia). As these friends grow up and the world around them shifts in seismic ways, they find themselves confronting essential questions: How do we carry the weight of history? How do we define who we are, and who we want to be? And what happens when the narratives we inherit no longer fit the lives we’re living?

Tracing a generation through the lens of American Jewish life, Birthright is a portrait of friendship across time. In an era defined by social media, their conversations evolve, capturing the complicated, funny, and deeply real experience of staying close.