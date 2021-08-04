Aaron Carter to Star in NAKED BOYS SINGING! in Las Vegas

After shattering records with its twenty-year off-Broadway run, Naked Boys Singing! will begin its 12-week Las Vegas residency at The Jewel Box Theatre on Sept 8th, starring pop and tabloid sensation Aaron Carter! In the vein of vaudeville and high-camp musical theater, the 60-minute show features a cast of five handsome "boys" with gorgeous voices, hilarious comedic timing, and no clothing! Presented by Tom D'Angora and Nick Padgett and directed by Tom and Michael D'Angora, Naked Boys Singing! will be Las Vegas's only fully nude musical revue. No costumes, no underwear, no jocks...just Naked Boys Singing!

"I suffer from body dysmorphia, but I've never felt more comfortable with my body than I do now," says Aaron Carter from his Los Angeles home. "I'm so excited to enter the theater world again in Naked Boys Singing! I look forward to having a great time and being a part of Vegas reopening!"

Aaron Carter rose to fame in the late 90s and early 2000s as a teen heartthrob when his second studio album Aaron's Party (Come Get It) was certified 3x platinum. It included the hit songs I Want Candy, That's How I Beat Shaq and the title track; and led to him opening for Britney Spears and The Backstreet Boys. Carter later went on to make his Broadway debut in Seussical, followed by a successful run in off-Broadway's The Fantasticks and a memorable turn on TV's Dancing with The Stars. After a string of successful concerts in Las Vegas, he is excited to join the cast of Naked Boys Singing!

Created in 1998 by Robert Schrock and a team of 12 writers, Naked Boys Singing! premiered in Los Angeles and went on to play in theatres across the country and all around the world. The musical was initially marketed to gay men, but its fan base grew to a wide and diverse audience. It opened in New York City in 2000, where it continues its record-breaking off-Broadway run. The New York Daily News calls Naked Boys Singing! "a hit with gays, straights and everyone in between". The film adaptation of Naked Boys Singing! was released in 2007.

The Las Vegas production of Naked Boys Singing! starring Aaron Carter begins its 12-week residency on Wednesday, September 8th with performances running through November 28th 2021. Performances will be Wednesdays at 9pm, Thursdays through Sundays at 10pm, at The Jewel Box Theatre at 3275 Sammy Davis Jr. Drive (inside The Erotic Heritage Museum). Ticket prices start at $74.99 with a limited number of premium VIP tickets available.

Visit www.NakedBoysSingingVegas.com for tickets and more information.