AUDIO: Listen to First Clip from Lea Michele's Christmas Album

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Lea Michele has announced that she will be releasing her first-ever Christmas album, Christmas in The City. The album will be inspired by childhood memories of holidays spent in her hometown of New York City.

"It was always my dream to make a Christmas record," Michele, told People. "Christmas is so special to me. It's such an important time of year for me and my family that I have so many incredible memories from."

The album will feature Michele's covers of holiday classics like "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year," "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," "Silent Night," "Silver Bells," "O Holy Night" and "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?" from Frozen.

Below, check out the first clip of "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year!"

Christmas we're ready for you!? https://t.co/TTJu5Li6VR - Masterworks Broadway (@SonyBroadway) September 20, 2019

Christmas in the City will feature Jonathan Groff, Darren Criss, and Cynthia Erivo! Groff joins Michele for "I'll Be Home for Christmas," Criss sings on "White Christmas" and Erivo sings on "Angels We Have Heard on High."





