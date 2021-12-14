AP Entertainment Names Rachel Zegler & Adrienne Warren as Breakthrough Entertainers of 2021

AP Entertainment has announced Rachel Zegler and Adrienne Warren as part of their list of Breakthrough Entertainers of 2021!

AP Entertainment announced the new class today, which also featured Damson Idris, Simu Liu, Rauw Alejandro, Saweetie, Anupam Tripathi and Sydney Sweeney.

Zegler also spoke to AP Entertainment in a new interview, touching on West Side Story's delayed release and being cast in the film in high school. Watch the interview below!

Rachel Zegler stars as Maria in Steven Spielberg's new film adaption of West Side Story. It was recently announced that Zegler would star in Disney's upcoming live action remake of Snow White, featuring new music from Pasek & Paul. She will also appear in the upcoming superhero sequel "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," which stars Zachary Levi and features Adam Brody, Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, Asher Angel, and more.

Adrienne Warren recently won a Tony Award for her portrayal of Tina Turner in Tina - The Tina Turner Musical, which she also originated in the West End. She was also seen on Broadway in Shuffle Along as Gertrude Saunders / Florence Mills, for which she received a Tony Award nomination. She also originated the role of Danielle in the Tony-nominated Bring It On: The Musical on Broadway. She was also seen at the Apollo Theater as Lorrell in Dreamgirls, followed by the national tour. Warren will also be seen in ABC's upcoming Women of the Movement docu-series and in Viola Davis' The Woman King film.