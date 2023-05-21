AND SCENE - A Half-Scripted Comedy Show Set for This Month

The show is May 29th.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

WGA Won't Picket Unscripted Tony Awards; Broadcast Set For June 11th Photo 1 WGA Won't Picket Unscripted Tony Awards; Broadcast Set For June 11th
SOME LIKE IT HOT, LEOPOLDSTADT & More Win 2023 Outer Critics Circle Awards Photo 2 SOME LIKE IT HOT, LEOPOLDSTADT & More Win 2023 Outer Critics Circle Awards
Photos: First Look at MJ's New Michael Jackson, Elijah Rhea Johnson Photo 3 Photos: First Look at MJ's New Michael Jackson, Elijah Rhea Johnson
Annaleigh Ashford, SOME LIKE IT HOT, LEOPOLDSTADT & More Win 2023 Drama League Awards Photo 4 See the Full List of 2023 Drama League Award Winners!

Annaleigh Ashford, SOME LIKE IT HOT, LEOPOLDSTADT & More Win 2023 Drama League Awards

And Scene is a half-scripted comedy show where actors are paired with improvisers to perform scenes- except the improvisers don't know what play they're even in. It's a night of chaotic fun and classic plays.

This month's cast includes: Emily Koch (Wicked), Michael Tacconi (Devil Wears Prada), Gabrielle McClinton (Paradise Square), Olivia Puckett (Dear Evan Hansen), : Ryan Cooper (And Just Like That), Brian Morabito (Comedy Central), Ray Cordova (Astronomy Club), Achilles Stamatelaky (Broad City), Kelley Quinn (UCB), Alex Dickson (Last Week Tonight with John Oliver) and Mick Szal (Joker) as the host.

The show is May 29th, Doors 630PM, show 7PM. The tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door and a link to the tickets can be found here: https://caveat.nyc/events/and-scene-5-29-2023




Placeholder
Vote Now


RELATED STORIES

Photos: Go Inside Amas Musical Theatres Annual Gala Benefit Concert Honoring Sheryl Lee Ra Photo
Photos: Go Inside Amas Musical Theatre's Annual Gala Benefit Concert Honoring Sheryl Lee Ralph

A starry line-up of talent was hand to celebrate Amas Musical Theatre (Donna Trinkoff, Artistic Producer), New York City’s award-winning pioneer in diversity and multi-ethnic casting in the performing arts since 1968, at its annual Gala Benefit Concert on Monday, May 15, 2023 at Theatre 555

Megan Hilty, Dulé Hill, and More to Perform at PBS NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT Photo
Megan Hilty, Dulé Hill, and More to Perform at PBS' NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT

PBS' NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT, America's national night of remembrance, will return live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol hosted by Tony Award-winner Joe Mantegna and Emmy Award-winner Gary Sinise, acclaimed actors who are dedicated to veterans' causes and supporting our troops in active service.

Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call Photo
Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call

Watch Brandy Clark give a special performance in celebration of her new album at the Shucked curtain call on Friday, May 19th!

Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Emma Pittman Is On A Billboard In Times Square Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Emma Pittman Is On A Billboard In Times Square

This week, Jayke is joined by Broadway performer Emma Pittman to talk all things Chicago The Musical! Emma shares her experience winning 'The Search For Roxie' and her road to playing Roxie Hart, as well as joining the ensemble of the show. She also talks about her upcoming Broadway show, Back To The Future, and being an ally to the queer community.


More Hot Stories For You

Megan Hilty, Dulé Hill, and More to Perform at PBS' NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT This MonthMegan Hilty, Dulé Hill, and More to Perform at PBS' NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT This Month
Photos: First Look At William Jackson Harper and More In PRIMARY TRUST Off-BroadwayPhotos: First Look At William Jackson Harper and More In PRIMARY TRUST Off-Broadway
Jason Alexander and Jerome Robbins To Be Honored At The Actors' Temple, June 12Jason Alexander and Jerome Robbins To Be Honored At The Actors' Temple, June 12
Video: Stars From KIMBERLY AKIMBO, CAMELOT, And A DOLL'S HOUSE Join Today's HAM4HAM!Video: Stars From KIMBERLY AKIMBO, CAMELOT, And A DOLL'S HOUSE Join Today's HAM4HAM!

Videos

Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award Video Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED Video
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED
Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call Video
Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call
Tony Nominee Ben Platt Thinks the World is Finally Ready for PARADE Video
Tony Nominee Ben Platt Thinks the World is Finally Ready for PARADE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
& JULIET
PARADE

Recommended For You