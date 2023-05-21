AND SCENE - A Half-Scripted Comedy Show Set for This Month

And Scene is a half-scripted comedy show where actors are paired with improvisers to perform scenes- except the improvisers don't know what play they're even in. It's a night of chaotic fun and classic plays.

This month's cast includes: Emily Koch (Wicked), Michael Tacconi (Devil Wears Prada), Gabrielle McClinton (Paradise Square), Olivia Puckett (Dear Evan Hansen), : Ryan Cooper (And Just Like That), Brian Morabito (Comedy Central), Ray Cordova (Astronomy Club), Achilles Stamatelaky (Broad City), Kelley Quinn (UCB), Alex Dickson (Last Week Tonight with John Oliver) and Mick Szal (Joker) as the host.

The show is May 29th, Doors 630PM, show 7PM. The tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door and a link to the tickets can be found here: https://caveat.nyc/events/and-scene-5-29-2023