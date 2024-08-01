John Doyle Will Direct World Premiere of ALFRED HITCHCOCK PRESENTS By Steven Lutvak and Jay Dyer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



ALRED HITCHCOCK PRESENTS will stage its World Premiere at Theatre Royal Bath next spring from 22 March to 12 April 2025 with press night on 27 March 2025. Alfred Hitchcock Presents is directed by Tony® Award winner John Doyle (Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street and Company) with an original score by Steven Lutvak (Best Musical Tony® Award Winner for A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder) and an inventive book by Jay Dyer (Showtime’s Californication). The production is produced by Theatre Royal Bath Productions in association with Universal Theatrical Group.

The new musical is a unique theatrical journey inside the mind of Alfred Hitchcock, one of cinema’s legendary characters, the creative genius behind iconic movies including Psycho, Vertigo, North by Northwest, Rear Window, The Birdsand many, many more.

For over a decade, Alfred Hitchcock Presents was must-see television in America, as the whole country joined to watch some of Hollywood’s biggest stars in episodes of mystery, mayhem and classic Hitchcockian wit, presented by the man himself. This musical premiere weaves together spine-tingling episodes to take audiences on a whodunnit musical journey like no other.

Featuring a jazz-infused score and a cast of characters who simply can’t help themselves from getting into the kind of delicious trouble that only Mr. Hitchcock could concoct, all will be reminded that we think we know a lot but…we do not.

Casting, and further creative team are still to be announced.

Produced in association with Universal Theatrical Group.