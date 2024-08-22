ALADDIN to Welcome New Principal Cast Members Beginning Next Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Aladdin will welcome Nathan Levy, Marcus M. Martin, Colt Prattes and Michael Schimmele to the principal cast of the Broadway production beginning Tuesday, August 27. Levy, Prattes and Schimmele will play Aladdin’s sidekicks Omar, Kassim and Babkak respectively; Martin joins the company as a standby for Genie and Babkak. Current cast members Milo Alosi (Kassim), Zach Bencal (Babkak) and Brad Weinstock (Omar) will play their final performance Sunday, August 25.



The new cast members join current Aladdin stars Adi Roy (Aladdin), Michael James Scott (Genie), Sonya Balsara (Jasmine), Dennis Stowe (Jafar), JC Montgomery (Sultan) and Don Darryl Rivera (Iago).



(Omar). Broadway: Once Upon a One More Time (Clumsy), Dear Evan Hansen (u/s Evan, Jared). National tour: Aladdin (Omar), Dear Evan Hansen. Regional: The Griswolds' Broadway Vacation (Rusty, The Fifth Avenue Theatre), Peter Pan (Curly, PCLO). BFA, Pace University. @nathanlevy



(Standby Genie/Babkak) is thrilled to be making his Broadway debut joining this magical company as a standby after granting wishes as the Genie in 63 cities during Aladdin’s North American tour. Regional credits include: Little Shop of Horrors (Audrey II), The Wiz (The Lion), Carousel (Enoch Snow), The Music Man (Marcellus Washburn). TV credits include a recurring role on season 3 of “Power Book II: Ghost” on Starz, and “Schoolhouse Rock's 50th Anniversary Special” on ABC. Marcus is a proud Baldwin Wallace Music Theatre graduate. Follow the journey on Instagram @marcusm_330.



(Kassim) can’t believe another wish has been granted. After playing Kassim in the 1st national tour of Aladdin it’s a blessing to be back in Agrabah! Past wishes come true include West Side Story & How to Succeed on Broadway, marrying the woman of his dreams and living the life of a professional nomad with his wife Angelina and their little bears.



MICHAEL SCHIMMELE

(Babkak). Broadway debut! Regional: Paper Mill Playhouse, Muny, Asolo Repertory Theatre, NCT, PTC, Stages St. Louis, NSMT, Transcendence. Recent: Frozen (Oaken), Rent (Angel standby), In the Heights (Piragua Guy), Sister Act (Pablo), Grease (Roger), Crazy For You (Jimmy). BFA Elon. @michaelschimmele



ABOUT ALADDIN

Aladdin, the hit musical based on the Academy Award-winning animated film, opened on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre to critical acclaim on March 20, 2014 and quickly established itself as one of the biggest new blockbusters in recent years.



The Broadway production has set 17 New Amsterdam Theatre house records and spawned 11 productions on four continents. Worldwide it has welcomed nearly 20 million people and can be seen currently on Broadway, on tour across the U.K. and Ireland, as well as in Japan and Spain, with a new production in Seoul, South Korea opening this fall.



Produced by Disney Theatrical Group, under the direction of Andrew Flatt, Anne Quart and Thomas Schumacher, Aladdin features music by Tony Award and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, Sister Act), lyrics by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid), three-time Tony Award and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice (Evita, Aida) and six-time Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer), with a book by Beguelin, and is directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

Photo credit: Evan Zimmerman