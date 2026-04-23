Videos: Michael James Scott Makes Special Appearance in ALADDIN/GENERAL HOSPITAL Crossover Event





As BroadwayWorld previously reported, ABC's General Hospital is teaming up with Disney’s Aladdin on Broadway for a special crossover, featuring Michael James Scott (Genie) playing himself.

In the three-episode event, Gio (Gio Mazza) takes Emma (Braedyn Bruner) on a romantic trip to New York City to see Aladdin on Broadway. As a violinist, Gio previously played in the orchestra pit for the Broadway production, where he met and became friends with Michael James Scott (MJS).

During their visit, MJS welcomes Gio and Emma backstage at the historic New Amsterdam Theatre. MJS later visits Port Charles to perform a jazzy rendition of “A Friend Like Me,” from Aladdin at The Savoy Club (Curtis’s Club).

Check out two clips from the three-episode arc, which airs on April 23 and 24 (New Amsterdam Theatre/Broadway) and May 4 (Port Charles). Tune in to watch at 3 PM EST on ABC and streaming on Hulu.

Scott is Aladdin’s longest-running Genie and an original cast member, having played nearly 4,000 performances across four companies on three continents. He joined Aladdin as the Genie standby during the show’s pre-Broadway engagement in Toronto in 2013 and opened in the Broadway company in March 2014. The performer will take his final bow in the production on May 3.



Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

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