Michael James Scott to Make Special Appearance as Himself on GENERAL HOSPITAL

Next month will mark a major milestone for actor Michael James Scott. After 13 years of playing the Genie in various productions of Disney's Aladdin, the performer will take his final bow on May 3.

"It feels so crazy," Scott said during an interview with ABC Philly host Alicia Vitarelli. "There are so many emotions running through. It has been the honor of a lifetime to play a role rooted in joy, a show literally built on love and light and laughter. That is everything."

Scott is Aladdin’s longest-running Genie and an original cast member, having played nearly 4,000 performances across four companies on three continents. He joined Aladdin as the Genie standby during the show’s pre-Broadway engagement in Toronto in 2013 and opened in the Broadway company in March 2014.

Even as Scott departs the stage production, he will play himself in a series of upcoming crossover episodes of ABC's General Hospital. "It's a crossover event that has never happened before," he told Vitarelli. "I'm so excited for fans to possibly get some Aladdin music happening on an episode of General Hospital."

Entertainment Weekly previously reported that Scott appears in the series as a friend of Gio (played by Giovanni Mazza) and will perform the Genie number "Friend Like Me" in a club setting on the May 4 episode. Watch the ABC interview and tune in to watch his General Hospital arc, with episodes featuring Scott airing on April 24 and May 3.

Scott also plays a featured role onscreen in the new revival of ABC's Scrubs. In the series, which just aired its season finale on Wednesday, Scott stars as the character of Nurse Francois Debois. The series is available to stream on Hulu.



Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski