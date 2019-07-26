ALADDIN Surpasses $1 Billion At Worldwide Box Office

Disney's live-action Aladdin has become the 3rd Disney film of 2019 to pass the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office, according to Deadline.

The film grossed $999.3M globally through Thursday with $343.1M domestically and $656.2M at the international box office. Aladdin is now the 5th Disney-branded live-action release to ever cross the $1B threshold, alongside Beauty And The Beast, Alice In Wonderland and the 2nd and 4th Pirates Of the Caribbean films.

A thrilling and vibrant live-action adaptation of Disney's 1992 classic, "Aladdin" is the exciting tale of the charming street rat Aladdin, the courageous and self-determined Princess Jasmine and the Genie who may be the key to their future. Directed by Guy Ritchie, who brings his singular flair for fast-paced, gritty, visceral action to the fictitious port city of Agrabah, "Aladdin" is written by John August and Ritchie based on Disney's "Aladdin."

The film stars Will Smith; Mena Massoud; Naomi Scott; Marwan Kenzari; Navid Negahban; Nasim Pedrad; Billy Magnussen; and Numan Acar. "Aladdin" is produced by Dan Lin, p.g.a., and Jonathan Eirich, p.g.a., with Marc Platt and Kevin De La Noy serving as executive producers.

Alan Menken provides the score, which includes new recordings of the original songs written by Menken and lyricists Howard Ashman and Tim Rice and new music written by Menken and songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Read the original article on Deadline.





