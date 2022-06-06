AIN'T TOO PROUD's Jawan M. Jackson to Join the Temptations on Tour

Detroit Free Press has reported that Jawan Jackson, who originated the role of Melvin Franklin in Ain't Too Proud, is now an official member of the Temptations! Jackson will be singing bass in the group, replacing Willie Green, who joined the group in 2016.

Read the full story HERE.

Jackson will make his onstage debut tomorrow, Tuesday June 7th, in Seattle alongside Otis Williams, Ron Tyson, Terry Weeks and Anthony Grant, launching a tour that will include fall European dates.

Jackson is well-versed in the life and music of Melvin Franklin, having also playing the singer in Berry Gordy's "Motown: The Musical."

"I got a lot of love for being Melvin," shared Jackson. "Now I get to be my actual self, bringing my own artistry to the Temptations. I'll be carrying Melvin's essence with me, of course, but I get to be Jawan."

Born and raised in the heart of Motown, Jawan M. Jackson is a native of Detroit. Jackson made his professional debut starring in Broadway's Motown The Musical as Melvin Franklin of The Temptations. A graduate of Eastern Michigan University, Jackson began his career as a radio personality for Detroit's top radio station, Hot 107.5. Upon graduation, he successfully helped instill, develop, and execute a program for high school students who had a passion for pursuing a career in acting and the arts. Film: Sparkle (2012), Love Thy Self (2014). TV: Netflix's The Get Down (2016), PBS's Doo Wop Generations (2018). Instagram: JawanJackson4. Big thanks to my agents at Carson Kolker, Barry and Oscar, and manager Arthur Massei.