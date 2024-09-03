AFI to Present Robert Zemeckis' HERE as the Centerpiece Gala at AFI FEST

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The World Premiere of Robert Zemeckis' HERE has been selected as the Centerpiece Screening at this year's AFI FEST presented by Canva. HERE will be celebrated at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Friday, October 25, 2024.

Festival passes are available on FEST.AFI.com.

Reuniting the director, writer and stars of FORREST GUMP–a modern classic that celebrates its 30th anniversary this year–HERE is an original film about multiple families and a special place they inhabit. The story travels through generations, capturing the most relatable of human experiences. Zemeckis (FORREST GUMP, CASTAWAY, WHO FRAMED ROGER RABBIT, CONTACT, BACK TO THE FUTURE) directs from a screenplay by Eric Roth (FORREST GUMP, KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON, DUNE, A STAR IS BORN) and him. Told much in the style of the acclaimed graphic novel by Richard McGuire on which it is based, Tom Hanks and Robin Wright star in a tale of love, loss, laughter and life, all of which happen right HERE. The film also stars Paul Bettany, Kelly Reilly and Michelle Dockery, and is produced by Zemeckis, Jack Rapke, Derek Hogue and Bill Block.

“Robert Zemeckis is, first and foremost, a master storyteller – and, uniquely, one who has spent a lifetime utilizing the latest technologies to tell the human story,” said Bob Gazzale, AFI President and CEO. “HERE presents a profoundly powerful emotional experience while also bringing the art of film into the future.”

Ahead of the Centerpiece Screening, AFI will honor Zemeckis with a Directors Spotlight on Thursday, October 24, 2024. The evening will feature clips from his work and an in-depth conversation with Zemeckis about his illustrious career that includes several groundbreaking, emotional and innovative films from FORREST GUMP to HERE. The event is free to the public.

Said Zemeckis, “AFI serves as a valued institution in the important preservation and celebration of motion pictures, and it is an honor to premiere HERE at AFI FEST. I hope audiences will enjoy the film as much as Tom, Robin, Eric and I loved reuniting to bring this story to the screen.”

To attend the Centerpiece Screening of HERE, visit FEST.AFI.com to buy a Patron Pass which includes two tickets to HERE, as well as all other Red Carpet Premieres.

As previously announced, the World Premiere of the documentary film MUSIC BY John Williams from Lucasfilm Ltd, Amblin Documentaries and Imagine Documentaries will open the 38th edition of the film festival on Wednesday, October 23.

From his early days as a jazz pianist to his 54 Oscar nominations and five wins, the documentary is a comprehensive look at the prolific life and career of legendary composer John Williams and celebrates Williams' countless contributions to the moving image arts, music for the concert stage as well as his indelible impact on popular culture.

The film features interviews with Steven Spielberg, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, Kate Capshaw, Gustavo Dudamel, J.J. Abrams, Chris Martin, Ron Howard, Chris Columbus, George Lucas, Itzhak Perlman, Lawrence Kasdan, Yo-Yo Ma, Ke Huy Quan, James Mangold, Alan Silvestri, David Newman, Thomas Newman, Seth MacFarlane, Anne-Sophie Mutter and Branford Marsalis, whose lives have been touched by Williams' timeless music. Directed by award-winning filmmaker Laurent Bouzereau, the documentary is produced by Steven Spielberg, Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, Sara Bernstein, Justin Wilkes, Meredith Kaulfers, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, Bouzereau, with Markus Keith and Michael Rosenberg serving as executive producers.

AFI FEST presented by Canva will take place October 23–27. The full festival lineup will be unveiled on October 1. A pass alone does not grant entry to a screening, and passholders must reserve tickets in advance of the festival. Patron passholders will have priority access to screening selection on October 2 beginning at 11:00 a.m. PT. Star passholders will have early access to screening selection on October 3 beginning at 11:00 a.m. PT. Individual tickets will be available on October 7. Learn more at FEST.AFI.com.

Photo Credit: Courtesy Sony Pictures Ent.