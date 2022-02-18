A.D. 16 Starring Ben Fankhauser & Phoenix Best Announces Extension

Olney Theatre Center is extending the run of A.D. 16 (book by Bekah Brunstetter, music and lyrics by Cinco Paul, directed by Stephen Brackett) through March 20, 2022. The additional performance times are:

Thursday, March 10 at 8:00 pm

Saturday, March 12 at 2:00 pm

Saturday, March 12 at 8:00 pm

Sunday, March 13 at 2:00 pm

Sunday, March 13 at 7:00 pm

Wednesday, March 16 at 2:00 pm

Wednesday, March 16 at 8:00 pm

Thursday, March 17 at 2:00 pm

Friday, March 18 at 8:00 pm

Saturday, March 19 at 2:00 pm

Saturday, March 19 at 8:00 pm

Sunday, March 20 at 2:00 pm

Both heartwarming and hilarious, A.D. 16 follows the story of a teenaged Mary Magdalene as she falls in love with the carpenter's son next door... who happens to be a kid named Jesus. The show features an original score inspired by 90s R&B, hip hop, and pop, and is directed by award-winning Broadway veteran Stephen Brackett, who staged the first productions of Be More Chill, The Lightning Thief and next heads to NYC for the Broadway production of A Strange Loop. Phoenix Best, whose past roles include Alana Beck in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway and Eponine in the Les Miserables National Tour, will star as the lovestruck Mary Magdalene. Best known for his role as Davey in Disney's Newsies, Ben Fankhauser will star opposite Best as the young and idealistic Jesus. Three-time Tony Award-winner Doug Besterman provides the orchestrations. The show was workshopped at Olney Theatre Center in 2019, and is now mounted in association with Sloane Productions, LLC which has provided enhancement funds with an eye towards a possible New York production.

Tickets for the extension dates are $69-$99 and are available via the Box Office (301-924-3400) and on the website: olneytheatre.org/ad16