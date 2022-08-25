A Very Good Theater Company Debuts Their First Performance Of MEASURE FOR MEASURE

Join A Very Good Theater Company for this gender-bending, free-wheeling adaptation of one of Shakespeare's most problematic problem plays.

Through the heavy application of devised movement and live original music, this ensemble of 8 actors explores and pokes fun at the tangled themes of power, love, and corruption, and what it means to be caught in the struggle between the three.

The production will take place at the Lucid Body House, 230 Lexington Ave, New York, NY 10016, September 1 -3 @ 7PM.

The cast includes Emily Ann Banks, Kira Jane Bennet, Maureen Fenninger*, Simon Kiser*. Amanda Ng, Kevin Rios, Annie Saenger, Calaine Schafer*

The production features a band including Katya Barmontina, Trent Dahlin, and Marcel Daly

The production is directed by Lily Warpinski with Movement Director Emily Ann Banks, Music Director Olivia Konteatis, and Assistant Director & Stage Manager Mary Cecilia Walker.