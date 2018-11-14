A Purrrfect Pair! BroadwayWorld Will Partner with PETS OF BROADWAY

Click Here for More Articles on PETS OF BROADWAY

BroadwayWorld is excited to announce an exclusive collaboration with Pets of Broadway! From the cats of choreographers, to the dogs of dancers, to the birds of belters and the many pets in between, Pets of Broadway shares the stories of your favorite Broadway stars' best friends!

Launched in 2017, Pets of Broadway aims to promote Broadway, Off-Broadway, and regional productions while inspiring audiences through positive tales of pet owners in the business. They also feature stories of on-stage animals, the animals' trainers, and their co-stars!

Starting this month, BroadwayWorld will feature exclusive photos and interviews of your favorite Broadway stars with their lovable pets, brought to you by Pets of Broadway!

See previous guests of Pets of Broadway below and check back soon for the premiere post!

