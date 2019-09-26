A MUSICAL ABOUT STAR WARS Cast Album to be Released in November

Broadway Records announced today the Original Cast Recording of A Musical About Star Wars will be released digitally and in stores on Friday, November 8, 2019. The album is currently available for pre-order atwww.BroadwayRecords.com and Amazon.com

A long time ago, in a galaxy far far away...a Staten Island Blockbuster Video to be exact...Two Star Wars fanatics, Scott and Taylor, write the most epic Star Wars musical ever. On their endless quest to perform it at Comic Con - a restraining order filed by Warwick Davis stands in their way - they have opted to perform it on the glamorous off-Broadway stages instead! However, dark forces are looming over their production, and her name is Emily. "Do Scott and Taylor prevail? Does the show make it to Comic Con? The answers are less important than the fun time you'll have getting there! May the FUN be with you!" - Theasy.com

"As someone who wrote his college application essay on Revenge of the Sith, it has been an absolute dream to be able to combine two of my favorite things-musical theatre and Star Wars-with this score. I can't wait to be able to share these wacky, ridiculous songs with a galaxy not too far away on our Original Cast Recording. I can only hope that one day, another High School Senior on Long Island will write their own college app essay about this album." - composer/lyricist Billy Recce

Created by Tom D'Angora and written by D'Angora, Taylor Crousore, and Scott Richard Foster, A Musical About Star Wars - or, Why Star Wars is the Greatest Thing in the History of the Galaxy, Much, Much Better than Star Trek features an original score and lyrics by Billy Recce. Taylor Crousore, Scott Richard Foster, and Emily McNamara star as Taylor, Scott, and Emily, with Dylan Hartwell and Amy Hillner Larsen serving as understudies. The production is directed by Tom and Michael D'Angora, with choreography by Alex Ringler, costumes by Brendan McCann and William Bailey, lighting design by Lois Catanzaro, music direction by Ed Goldscheider, and stage managed by Brent Jones.

A Musical About Star Wars plays at St. Luke's Theatre located at 308 W 46th St. Tickets can be purchased at St. Luke's box office, by calling 212-239-6200, or by visiting Telecharge.com. Visit www.AMusicalAboutStarWars.com for further information.

Broadway Records (Van Dean, President) is the Grammy® winning record label dedicated to preserving musical theatre and theatre vocalists. Recent releases include the Grammy® and Tony Award-winning The Color Purple (2015 revival), the Grammy® nominated Matilda The Musical and Fiddler on the Roof (2015 revival), the Tony Award® winning revival of Once On This Island, Anastasia, Bandstand, My Fair Lady, Groundhog Day, The Lightning Thief and NBC's television events, "The Wiz Live!" and "Peter Pan Live!". The label's critically-acclaimed "Live at Feinstein's/54 Below" series features top Broadway stars including Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, Annaleigh Ashford, Norbert Leo Butz, Sierra Boggess, Laura Benanti, Emily Skinner & Alice Ripley, Adam Pascal & Anthony Rapp, Micky Dolenz and many others. Broadway Records launched the Broadway for Orlando initiative (in partnership with creators Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley) culminating in the all-star benefit single, "What the World Needs Now is Love," which leaped to #1 on iTunes with no radio airplay. Broadway Records philanthropic endeavors also include the From Broadway With Love benefit concerts for Sandy Hook, Orlando (Emmy Award for Sound) and Parkland.





