A Fusion of Art and Advocacy: The International American Ballet Performs at United Nations for Women’s Rights

On November 25, 2024, the International American Ballet graced the United Nations Headquarters in New York City with a breathtaking performance as part of Street Art is Female, an event celebrating the role of art in promoting gender equality. This special evening, organized to mark the 25th International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, brought together leaders, artists, and activists to highlight the power of creativity in addressing critical global issues.

Analia Farfan “Life & Death”

The event was attended by notable figures, including Italian Ambassador Maurizio Massari and UN Women Executive Director Sima Bahous, who delivered powerful remarks alongside the art exhibition's curators, Alessandra Mattanza and Augusto Ferretti. Their speeches underscored the importance of art in fostering dialogue and driving change, setting the tone for a night that celebrated resilience, empowerment, and unity.

A Performance Rooted in Art and Advocacy

The highlight of the evening was the dance performances by International American Ballet Artistic Director Analia Farfan and dancer Elias Re. Farfan performed her solo piece, “Life & Death”, while she and Elias danced together on “Rebirth”. Both original choreographies, created by Farfan, were inspired by Alessandra Mattanza’s thought-provoking art installation, “ALWAYS REMEMBER” which features art and music endorsed by NASA's Sservi program. These pieces expressed themes of resilience, renewal, and the enduring spirit of women through fluid movements and emotional storytelling.

The dancers performed to an excerpt from Ode to the Sun and the Moon, by Grammy Award winner Ivan Linn, Alex Wong, and WAVV’S MUSICA LLM. The combination of the music and the dancers told a powerful story that deeply resonated with the audience and perfectly aligned with the exhibition’s message of empowerment.

Analia Farfan and Elias Re “Rebirth”

“It was an honor to bring my choreographies to such a meaningful platform. Performing at the United Nations allowed us to use dance to connect with audiences on a global scale, highlighting the resilience and strength of women everywhere.” Farfan shared her gratitude for the opportunity.

A Fusion of Dance and Visual Art

The performance was part of Street Art is Female, an exhibition curated by Alessandra Mattanza and Augusto Ferretti with the endorsement of the Italian Mission to the UN. The exhibit showcased street art as a powerful medium for promoting women’s rights, addressing issues such as political participation, economic empowerment, and inclusive education.

The evening seamlessly blended visual and performing arts, with the ballet’s dynamic performance serving as a living extension of the exhibition’s themes. The integration of different art forms underscored the event’s collaborative spirit, emphasizing how creativity can break barriers and inspire meaningful change.

A Celebration of Unity and Culture

In addition to the performances and speeches, the event featured a reception offering a taste of Italy, complete with artisanal focaccia, Italian desserts, and fine wines. The warm and inviting atmosphere encouraged dialogue among attendees, fostering connections and creating a space to reflect on the evening’s themes

The Power of Art as Advocacy

The International American Ballet’s participation in this landmark event demonstrated the transformative power of the arts in advocacy. Their performance embodied the resilience and renewal central to the evening’s message, complementing the visual art on display and advancing the conversation on gender equality.

As art continues to play a vital role in shaping global narratives, events like this highlight its unique ability to transcend boundaries, foster understanding, and drive progress. The International American Ballet’s performance at the United Nations was not just a celebration of dance—it was a call to action, reminding us of the enduring strength of women and the critical role of art in building a more inclusive world.

Photos by : @shuhei_hayashi

Video by: Diheng Xie.