A DRAG IS BORN Sketch By Edu Díaz Will Premiere at HOT! Festival

'A Drag Is Born' premieres on July 26th at Dixon Place, historical hosts of the HOT! Festival.

'In a twist of fate, a man is thrust into the spotlight for his drag queen debut. With advanced age, abundant body hair, and limited talents, he is an unlikely candidate.'

This is the premise of 'A Drag Is Born,' a sketch created and performed by the Fulbright-awarded artist Edu Díaz that addresses self-acceptance as it pays tribute to drag, an art form recently questioned by far-right and harassed by hate speech and censorship.

Edu Díaz is a Fulbright-awarded actor, theater producer, and writer from the Canary Islands based in New York City. 'A Drag Is Born' was selected by the HOT! Festival, the first all-inclusive month-long LGBTQIA+ festival born in 1992.

'A Drag Is Born' will premiere on Wednesday, July 26th (7.30 PM) at Dixon Place (161A Chrystie St, New York, NY 10002). Limited tickets are now on sale on Click Here