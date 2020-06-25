A BOSTON POPS SALUTE TO OUR HEROES to Feature Leslie Odom Jr., Rita Moreno, Brian Stokes Mitchell and More

The 2020 Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular broadcast, under the direction Keith Lockhart, will present A Boston Pops Salute to Our Heroes, featuring both new content and retrospective highlights from many of the most beloved performers from the past three years. With America's Orchestra taking center stage, the program will include the Boston Pops' newly released video production and viral hit of John Williams' Summon the Heroes, paying tribute to the healthcare workers, first responders, and other essential service providers who are the heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic, and honoring the memories of those who have lost their lives during this crisis. Opening with Brian Stokes Mitchell singing "America the Beautiful" and closing with the ever-popular fireworks extravaganza, the wide-ranging broadcast will also honor the great traditions of Boston's Independence Day celebration with performances of Tchaikovsky's "1812" Overture, "The Stars and Stripes Forever," and the annual Patriotic Sing-Along, taken from broadcasts in 2017, 2018, and 2019. Boston Pops Conductor Keith Lockhart teams up with Bloomberg's Kim Carrigan, Joe Shortsleeve, and Janet Wu to host the show.

Bloomberg will broadcast A Boston Pops Salute to Our Heroes on Bloomberg Television (available on cable/satellite and streaming services) and on Bloomberg Radio on Saturday, July 4, 8-11 p.m., EDT, with repeat broadcasts taking place at 11 p.m. (7/4) and 2 a.m. (7/5). The show will be simulcast locally on Boston's WHDH-TV on July 4, 8-11 p.m.

BELOVED PERFORMERS FROM PREVIOUS BOSTON POPS FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR PROGRAMS

(in order of appearance):

Broadway legend Brian Stokes Mitchell sings "America the Beautiful" and "Wheels of a Dream"

Amanda Mena, America's Got Talent semifinalist from Lynn, MA, sings Pink's What About US and the national anthem with the U.S. Navy Sea Chanters

American folk-rock singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge performs her mega-hit "I Wanna Come Over"

Amanda Gorman, first-ever Youth Poet Laureate of the United States, performs a new take on the "Battle Hymn of the Republic" entitled "Believer's Hymn for the Republic"

Broadway star Leslie Odom, Jr., sings "Sarah" from The Civil War, and "Without You" from Rent

Grammy Award-winning artist Rhiannon Giddens, lead singer, violinist, banjo player, and a founding member of the acclaimed country, blues, and old-time music band the Carolina Chocolate Drops, performs her hits "Pretty Little Girl" and "She's Got You"

Rita Moreno, iconic singer/actor/dancer and winner of the Academy Award for best supporting actress for the 1961 film version of West Side Story, narrates excerpts from Ellis Island: The Dream of America

Great American folk singer-songwriter, Arlo Guthrie and The Texas Tenors sing "This Land Is Your Land"

The incomparable Queen Latifah, American rapper, singer, songwriter, actress, and producer sings "Mercy, Mercy, Mercy"

Multi-platinum Singer/Songwriter Andy Grammer performs his hit "Give Love"

The U.S. Army Field Band and Soldiers' Chorus join the Pops for "The Stars and Stripes Forever"

NEWLY CREATED CONTENT FOR A BOSTON POPS SALUTE TO OUR HEROES

(in order of appearance):

Boston Pops Viola Section in a virtual performance of an all-time favorite, "Over the Rainbow"

Boston Pops in a viral hit performance of Summon the Heroes with a special introduction by composer and Pops Conductor Laureate John Williams

BSO Trumpet Section in a virtual performance of Leroy Anderson's Bugler's Holiday

Renese King (voice) and Keith Lockhart (piano) in a virtual performance of two songs-"Lift Every Voice and Sing" and "God Bless America"

A special video message from General James C. McConville, Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army and Quincy, MA native

#GREATAMERICANPICNIC SWEEPSTAKES

The Boston Pops invites fans to participate in the Great American Picnic Sweepstakes. Between now and July 6, the Boston Pops wants to spotlight the many ways people around the country plan for and celebrate the Fourth. Contest participants can snap a photo or film a video of their celebration and post them on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter. By tagging #GreatAmericanPicnic @thebostonpops participants will be automatically entered into a sweepstakes for a chance to win great prizes, including:

Prime seating for 2021 Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular in Boston, including airfare and hotel for four guests

"Be a Star!": Play the kitchen spoons, shake maracas, snap fingers, or play air guitar and we'll edit it together with footage of the Pops to create a video keepsake [up to ten winners]

Coca-Cola branded Yeti cooler and a variety of products



The Great American Picnic Sweepstakes is presented in partnership with Coca-Cola.



For complete details and sweepstakes rules, click here.

BOSTON POPS HOPES ITS FANS WILL CONSIDER A DONATION:

As these challenging times of COVID-19 force the cancellation of live performances by the Boston Pops (its 2020 spring season) and Boston Symphony Orchestra (part of its 2020-21 Symphony Hall season and the entire live performance season at Tanglewood), the Boston Pops hopes that its fans will consider making a donation to the orchestra at www.bostonpops.org/donatetoday - powered by a partnership with innovative fundraising platform, Donate2. This page is a 1-click donation tool that makes it easy to make a gift in less than 10 seconds. Designed for mobile use first, digital wallet compatible and no complicated checkout process or account needed, Boston Pops fans can easily make a donation to the orchestra by visiting bostonpops.org/donatetoday.

STATEMENT FROM KEITH LOCKHART, JULIAN AND EUNICE COHEN BOSTON POPS CONDUCTOR:

"All of us at the Boston Pops are pleased to have this opportunity to present A Boston Pops Salute to Our Heroes, a special broadcast that will pay tribute to the many frontline workers who continue to do so much to keep our communities safe and running during the COVID-19 pandemic.



"One of the positive things we have learned during the last few months is that even in the middle of a health crisis so many Americans are strong, resilient, helpful, and hopeful. It has been absolutely inspiring to see our frontline workers show such extraordinary dedication to the well-being of others, with their amazing acts of sacrifice, generosity, support, and kindness, as well as the incredible skill and know-how they bring to every situation.





"We also think it is essential to address one of the most crucial/fundamental themes of our times-the truth that we must do better as a people to confront racism and achieve a just and equal society for everyone throughout our country.



"These messages of honor, unity, diversity, equality, and fellowship will resound throughout the 2020 Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular broadcast by way of inspiring retrospective performances by our most popular artists of the last few years, side by side with brand new content developed over the last two months.



"We hope everyone throughout the country will gather around their televisions or radios, or watch the show on their phones or tablets, and join us as we show our appreciation for the heroes of our times and celebrate the intrinsic messages of Independence Day that unite us all in this great and beautifully diverse country."

