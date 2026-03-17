92nd Street Y to Host Orpheus Chamber Orchestra & Jeremy Denk in All-Beethoven Event

The 92nd Street Y, New York (92NY) will present Orpheus Chamber Orchestra and Jeremy Denk, piano on the David Geffen Stage at Kaufmann Concert Hall, 92NY, on Sunday, March 29, 2026 at 2 PM. Tickets start at $60 in-person and are available now.

In a summit of the spring concert season, two renowned favorites, Orpheus Chamber Orchestra and pianist Jeremy Denk, join forces for an all-Beethoven program. The centerpiece of their program is the composer's First Piano Concerto. Setting the stage for this 92NY concerto performance by Denk, Orpheus performs a new orchestration of the beloved "Pathétique" sonata. The perfect event for Beethoven enthusiasts and piano music lovers, alike.

All-Beethoven Program

Allegretto from Piano Sonata No. 17 in D Minor, Op. 31, No. 2, "The Tempest" (orch. Z. Wadsworth)

Adagio molto e mesto from String Quartet No. 7 in F Major, Op. 59, No. 1, "Razumovsky" (orch. J. Wilson)

Piano Sonata No. 8 in C Minor, Op. 13, "Pathétique" (orch. S. Hong)

Piano Concerto No. 1 in C Major, Op. 15

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra

is a radical experiment in musical democracy, proving for over fifty years what happens when exceptional artists gather with total trust in each other and faith in the creative process. Orpheus began in 1972 when cellist Julian Fifer assembled a group of New York freelancers in their early twenties to play orchestral repertoire as if it were chamber music. In that age of co-ops and communes, the idealistic Orpheans snubbed the "corporate" path of symphony orchestras and learned how to play, plan, and promote concerts as a true collective, with leadership roles rotating from the very first performance.

The sound of Orpheus is defined by relationships, and guest artists have always been crucial partners in the process. Orpheus brings out the best in their collaborators, with bonds that deepen over time, as seen with artists and composers alike. Having proven the power of direct communication and open-mindedness within the ensemble, the only relationship Orpheus has never had any use for is one with a conductor.

At home in New York's Carnegie Hall and in many concert halls around the world, Orpheus commits to enriching and reflecting the surrounding community. Orpheus for All ensures that every New Yorker can experience the thrill of a full-scale orchestral concert for free at Carnegie Hall. Orpheus Reflections brings the healing power of music to those living with dementia and their caregivers. Access Orpheus shares the orchestra's collaborative process with 1,500 New York City Public School students, annually. Orpheus Leadership Institute connects musicians with global organizations and businesses to impart positive lessons of leadership and democracy.

Always evolving as artists and leaders, the Orpheus musicians carry their legacy forward, counting on their shared artistry and mutual respect to make music and effect change.

Jeremy Denk

is one of America's foremost pianists, renowned for his vivid imagination, depth, and wit. Denk is also a New York Times bestselling author, recipient of a MacArthur "Genius" Fellowship, the Avery Fisher Prize, and a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.

In the 2025/26 season, Denk tours widely with performances in New York, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Los Angeles, Seattle, Berkeley, and Austin, among others. In recital he continues to explore works of female composers past and present, as well as the complete Bach Partitas. He also reunites with long-time collaborator Joshua Bell for performances at the Hollywood Bowl and the Ravinia Festival. He embarks on a tour of South Korea with violist Richard O'Neill and performs at the Adam Chamber Music Festival in New Zealand in multiple concerts, including a performance of Schubert's Die Schöne Müllerin with tenor Colin Ainsworth.

Denk has performed frequently at Carnegie Hall, and in recent years has worked with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Cleveland Orchestra, New York Philharmonic, and San Francisco Symphony. Recent highlights include the premiere of a concerto written for him by Anna Clyne, co-commissioned by the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, and New Jersey Symphony Orchestra. Further highlights include performances of John Adams' Must the Devil Have All the Good Tunes? with The Cleveland Orchestra, St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, and Seattle Symphony.

Denk is also celebrated for his original and insightful writing on music. His New York Times bestselling memoir, Every Good Boy Does Fine, was published in 2022. He also wrote the libretto for a comic opera presented by Carnegie Hall, Cal Performances, and the Aspen Festival, and his writing has appeared in The New Yorker, The New Republic, The Guardian, Süddeutsche Zeitung and The New York Times Book Review.

Denk is known for his interpretations of music by American visionary Charles Ives, and in celebration of the 150th anniversary of the composer's birth, Nonesuch Records released a collection of his Ives recordings in 2024. His album of Mozart piano concertos, released in 2021 on Nonesuch, was deemed "urgent and essential" by BBC Radio 3. His Nonesuch recording of the Goldberg Variations reached No. 1 on the Billboard Classical Charts, and his recording of Beethoven's Piano Sonata No. 32, paired with Ligeti's Études, was named one of the best discs of the year by The New Yorker, NPR, and The Washington Post.