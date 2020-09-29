92Y Presents Panel Discussion on Dance And Race October 10
92Y presents DEL facilitators and a panel of distinguished guests in a frank conversation on racial experiences.
92Y presents DEL facilitators and a panel of distinguished guests in a frank conversation on racial experiences in dance and dance education on Saturday, October 10 at 2:30 pm ET.What experiences within our personal, social and cultural dance education and professional and artistic pursuits have impacted our beliefs and attitudes about race? What racial challenges have we faced and overcome in dance? What race-related opportunities do we see for ourselves and for the field? Where are we in our understanding of how to address issues of racial oppression in our dance classrooms and performance spaces? Panelists will share their personal stories of dance and race followed by breakout discussions in which participants will be invited to share their race-related experiences and challenges and engage in a collective dialogue on opportunities for dismantling racial inequality in dance and dance education. For additional information, registration and participant bios, please click here.
