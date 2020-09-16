92Y Presents John Lithgow, Retta and More in Upcoming Schedule

Programming begins on September 22nd.

NETFLIX'S GET ORGANIZED WITH THE HOME EDIT

Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin in Conversation with Retta

Tue, Sep 22, 7 pm, FREE - watch here

Reorganizing your living space? Get some expert advice and tips from the hosts of Netflix's new lifestyle series, Get Organized with The Home Edit. Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin will share their secrets for conquering your clutter with their unique brand of interior styling, practicality and humor. Chatting with actress Retta (Good Girls, Parks & Recreation), they'll let us in on secrets of how they transformed the lives of their Netflix show's featured clients (like Reese Witherspoon, Rachel Zoe, Khloe Kardashian, Eva Longoria, Retta, Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, Jordana Brewster, and Kane & Katelyn Brown). With plenty of opportunities for questions to our panelists, this event is not to be missed! Get Organized with The Home Edit is streaming now on Netflix.

JOHN LITHGOW: TRUMPTY DUMPTY WANTED A CROWN

Mon, Oct 5, 6 pm, $20*

3rd Rock from the Sun, Dexter, and The Crown's John Lithgow is a multi-award-winning and prolific actor who starred in films like The World According to Garp, Terms of Endearment, Bombshell, and this year in HBO's Perry Mason. Lithgow, a New York Times bestselling author, follows the success of his last book, DUMPTY: The Age of Trump in Verse, with his latest collection of satirical poems and drawings, Trumpty Dumpty Wanted A Crown: Verses for a Despotic Age. It continues to chronicle our era and is darker, funnier and more hard-hitting than ever. No one in the Trump administration is spared.

Paula Scher Master Class on Design, Branding and Identity with Ellen Lupton

Paula Scher: Twenty-Five Years at the Public, A Love Story

Thu, Sep 17, 7 pm, $20

"Why should I correct my mistakes when all of the innovation exists in the mistake?"



This kind of rebellious thinking has made Paula Scher one of the world's most celebrated and influential graphic designers working today. Her master class offers a rare opportunity to understand her thinking and creative processes that have resulted in landmark identities for projects such as the Highline, MoMA, Jazz at Lincoln Center and many more. Taking her 25-year relationship with New York's The Public Theater as its focus, the artist, designer and Pentagram partner will reveal how she finds the right ingredients to make a design relevant and lasting; how intuition can be a designer's most important tool; and how she has kept the love alive with The Public through decades of invention, regression, success, failure, getting fired, getting rehired, and redesigning a brand identity three times over.



Talking with Ellen Lupton, curator of contemporary design at Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum, Paula Scher's master class offers inspiration and empowerment for anyone working at the intersection of commerce and creativity. Paula Scher's newest publication Paula Scher: Twenty-Five Years at the Public, A Love Story is now available.

Sondheim, Part III: Company-The Complete Score

Online Class

Thu, Sep 24, 1:30-3:20 pm ET, $50*

To quote Stephen Sondheim, "My voice snuck up on me. I started to develop an attitude in Saturday Night, a laconic lyrical style in Gypsy and a structurally experimental musical one in Anyone Can Whistle. They all came together in full-throated fruition in Company."



Upon hearing the opening number at the rehearsal where the orchestra and singers go through the score together for the first time, Sondheim thought, "Oh, that's who I am." Come explore the entire score of this landmark, groundbreaking musical and the first full-throated expression of Stephen Sondheim's unique voice.

92Y Confronts Hate | CRITICAL THINKING: JOHN LEGUIZAMO IN CONVERSATION WITH MARK RUFFALO

Thu, Sep 17, 6 pm ET, $10*

Join Tony- and Emmy-winning star John Leguizamo in conversation with Mark Ruffalo about his new film, Critical Thinking-the unforgettable true story of a teacher and five students from Miami whose lives are changed preparing for the National Chess Championship in 1998. A magnetic and deeply compelling look at education, system racism, poverty, and the transformational power of chess, Critical Thinking also showcases Leguizamo's massive talent as both actor and director. Don't miss his conversation with Ruffalo about adapting the story for film, working with brilliant young actors, stories from behind the scenes, and more. Purchase or rent Critical Thinking, available now.

THE ART OF SCREENWRITING

Online Master Class with star of Netflix's The Politician and Amazon's Transparent, Judith Light, and novelist/screenwriter Robert Desiderio

Thu, Sep 17, 7 pm ET, $20*

So, you've got a great story idea, and you just know it will be perfect for the big screen. But now what? Perhaps this is your first attempt at script writing, or perhaps you already know how to write a screenplay -either way ... join screenwriter and novelist Robert Desiderio (The Occurence) in conversation with his actress wife Judith Light, star of Netflix's The Politician and Amazon's Transparent, for a Master class in screenwriting.

COLIN QUINN & BILL BURR: OVERSTATED - A COAST-TO-COAST ROAST OF THE FIFTY STATES

Mon, Sep 21, 7 pm, $20*

Off the heels of his hugely successful one man show Red State Blue State, and his wildly successful off-Broadway run of Colin Quinn: The New York Story, directed by Jerry Seinfeld, and Colin Quinn: Long Story Short, comedian, actor, and social commentator Colin Quinn, who often focuses on American politics will be doing just that when he's in conversation with another top comedic talent and social commentator Bill Burr. Burr's Monday Morning Comedy Podcast on iTunes is one of the most downloaded. He also stars opposite Pete Davidson and Marisa Tomei in the Judd Apatow film, The King of Staten Island and the hit animated Netflix series, F Is for Family streaming now. If you're ready to laugh out loud join them as they discuss Quinn's new book Overstated-A Coast-to-Coast Roast of the Fifty States, tackling the condition of our union today.

Reel Pieces Remote with Annette Insdorf: ALL IN: THE FIGHT FOR DEMOCRACY WITH THE FILM'S DIRECTORS, LIZ GARBUS AND LISA CORTÉS

Mon, Sep 21, 8 pm ET, FREE, Register here

Join Moderator Annette Insdorf for a discussion of All In, a timely Amazon documentary produced by Liz Garbus, Lisa Cortés, Academy Award-winning producer Dan Cogan, and Stacey Abrams. A powerful exploration of the struggle for voting rights in the United States, it features Abrams, the former Minority Leader of the Georgia House of Representatives. In anticipation of the presidential election, All In is an up-to-date reminder of widespread voter suppression. All In: The Fight For Democracy debuted in theaters on September 8, and is available on Amazon Prime Video September 18. Registrants are encouraged to watch the film prior to the online conversation.

MASTER CLASS: THE BROTHERS MANKIEWICZ: HOPE, HEARTBREAK, AND HOLLYWOOD CLASSICS

Alex Mankiewicz and Sydney Stern, and Illeana Douglas

Tue, Sep 22, 6 pm ET, $20*

Citizen Kane, All About Eve, Cleopatra...brothers Herman and Joe Mankiewicz produced, directed and/or wrote all three films and about 150 more in their storied careers including triumphs as diverse as the Marx Brothers' Monkey Business, Pride of the Yankees, and Guys and Dolls. No major star or film during the years of the studio system were more than a degree or two from the Mankiewicz brothers. Alex Mankiewicz, Joe's daughter and an award-winning illustrator; Sydney Stern, author of the acclaimed The Brothers Mankiewicz: Hope, Heartbreak, and Hollywood Classics; and actress/writer/producer Illeana Douglas come together for a master class on the brothers' story, which is also the story of Hollywood in its Golden Age.

A CONVERSATION ABOUT IDENTITY, JUSTICE AND LIVING BETWEEN TWO WORLDS TOLD BY THE VIEW'S SUNNY HOSTIN WITH MEGHAN McCAIN

Wed, Sep 23, 7 pm ET, $20*

"What are you?" has followed Sunny Hostin, the Emmy Award-winner and co-host of The View , from the beginning of her story. Growing up half Puerto Rican she overcame the turbulence of her early life through hard work, a bit of luck and earning academic scholarships to college and law school, Sunny immersed herself in the workings of the criminal justice system. In Washington, D.C., becoming a federal prosecutor, soon parlaying her knowledge of the legal system into a successful career as a legal journalist. She was one of the first national reporters to cover Trayvon Martin's death-which her producers erroneously labeled "just a local story." Sunny now uses her platform to advocate for social justice give a voice to the marginalized. It's the story of a woman living between two worlds, and learning to bridge them together to fight for what's right. Join her as she discusses her new book, I Am These Truths: A Memoir of Identity, Justice, and Living Between Worlds, in a not-to- be-missed conversation with her View co-host Meghan McCain.

Harvey Granat Presents The American Songbook:JERRY HERMAN

Online Class with Harvey Granat and guests Laurence Maslon, Jason Danieley and Mark Nadler

Thu, Sep 24, 12-1:30 pm ET, $42

Jerry Herman electrified Broadway with Mame, Milk and Honey and Mack and Mabel, in addition to winning two Tony Awards for Hello Dolly! and La Cage Aux Folles. A lifetime of achievement culminated in a Tony Award for lifetime achievement in theater and a Kennedy Center honor as well as his songs being known around the world. Join Harvey Granat and special guests Laurence Maslon, Jason Danieley, and Mark Nadler to explore this special composer.

KNOWING THE SCORE: HOW MUSIC MAKES MOVIES COME ALIVE

Online Class

Fri, Sep 25-Fri Oct 23, 1-3 pm ET, $125*

Having performed on hundreds of film scores and TV productions, Hollywood veteran Andrew Muson brings an insider's perspective to the magic of music in the movies. During the days of silent film, pianos and organs accompanied moving pictures in theaters. With the advent of "talkies" and release of The Jazz Singer in 1927, which featured synchronous dialog and singing with a musical score, the film score became an art form. Films are now scored with every conceivable type of music-from symphony orchestras to esoteric, indigenous, electronic sounds, and pop music. The series explores the history, art, and science of film music as seen through the composers' lens, with videos that feature the fabulous film scores from some of the greatest movies ever shown on the big screen. Class will meet weekly.

