92Y Presents Harkness Dance Center Artist in Residence

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

TRIBE features four monthly conversations with Shamel Pitts and guest artists, taking place September through December.



Uniting the influential artists and collaborators who have contributed to the acclaimed multidisciplinary collective TRIBE, these events provide an inside account of pivotal artmaking experiences through discussion of dance creation, filmmaking, lighting, costume design and poetry with the collaborating artists, and visuals including slideshows and short films.

The stories behind these inspirational relationships forged through international travel were the catalyst for Shamel Pitt's international Brooklyn-based collective TRIBE, and take us on a journey from Tel Aviv, through Brazil, to South Africa, and landing back in Brooklyn, NY.

Tel Aviv - "Black Box"

Shamel Pitts with Alex Apt, Itai Zwecker, Naomi Maaravi, and Léo Lérus

Tue, Sep 22, 7 pm, $10*

Brazil - "Black Velvet"

Shamel Pitts, Mirelle Martin and additional artists TBA

Tue, Oct 26, 7 pm, $10*

South Africa - "Black Hole"

Shamel Pitts and additional artists TBA

Tue, Nov 17, 7 pm, $10*

Brooklyn - The beginning of the "Lake of Red / Red Series"

Shamel Pitts and additional artists TBA

Tue, Dec 15, $10*

For more information CLICK HERE.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You