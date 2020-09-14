92Y Announces Fall Season of Streaming Concerts

The schedule will feature Midori, Emanuel Ax, Anthony McGill, Yefim Bronfman, Aaron Diehl, Jeremy Denk and more.

92Y will present a formidable lineup for its fall season of streaming concerts, October 15 - December 17. The recitals will be safely produced in an empty Kaufmann Concert Hall, taking advantage of 92Y's topnotch audio and video facilities. From established masters to exciting new arrivals, this season's performers count among the most vital of our time. All programs are world premiere broadcasts; eight will stream live in real time, with the other two newly recorded. Tickets are $15 per concert, or $100 for all nine by subscription, available here .

Along with marquee recitalists Midori, Emanuel Ax, Anthony McGill, Yefim Bronfman, Aaron Diehl, and Jeremy Denk, the fall season spotlights two brilliant string players in their 92Y debuts: violinist Tai Murray and double bassist Xavier Foley, both of whom are Avery Fisher Career Grant winners.

Following months of solo and duo recitals, 92Y is pleased to welcome distinguished ensembles back to its stage, the Brentano, Emerson, and New York Philharmonic String Quartets. The Brentano will open the season with works by Haydn, the inventor of the string quartet, and Mendelssohn. The Emerson will accompany Yefim Bronfman in Brahms' Piano Quintet in F Minor, and appear in its own program devoted to Beethoven's final string quartet, Op. 130, with the Grosse Fuge, Op. 133. The NY Philharmonic String Quartet will join Emanuel Ax in the Dvorak Piano Quintet. String players from the orchestra will also accompany Anthony McGill's program of works by Coleridge-Taylor and Brahms.

Says Hanna Arie-Gaifman, Director of the Tisch Center for the Arts, "I am absolutely thrilled to present this fall season, comprising ten concerts streamed from our beautiful Kaufmann Concert Hall. While it is not the fall season I had imagined seven months ago, re-thinking our program offerings in light of the current challenges has allowed for new opportunities, collaborations, and relationships to develop. Even as we continue to be unable to gather together physically to experience live music as a community, I hope that you will enjoy each of these ten exquisite programs, broadcast from our stage in New York to the world."

THE PROGRAMS:

Tuesday, October 13: Brentano String Quartet with Hsin-Yun Huang, viola LIVE

The Brentano String Quartet opens 92Y's fall season with Haydn's Quartet in D Major, Op. 17, No. 6, bookended by selections from Mendelssohn's Four Pieces, Op. 81 and Quintet in B flat Major, joined by Hsin-Yun Huang.

Thursday, October 15: Tai Murray, violin with Hee-Kyung Juhn, piano LIVE

The Avery Career Grant winner and former BBC New Generation artist makes her 92Y debut with a program showcasing the gorgeous sound and dazzling technique that have captured audiences and critics in Berlin, London, Shanghai and more. Murray joins with pianist Hee-Kyung Juhn for two Beethoven sonatas - the beloved "Spring," with its exquisite slow movement, and his undisputed masterpiece in the genre, "Kreutzer." Between the two, Murray's passion for new music is heard in a solo work: Jeffrey Scott's moody and vibrant sonata Transparencia, inspired by Brazilian dances.

Thursday, November 4: Emerson String Quartet

This season's appearances by the preeminent Emerson String Quartet at 92Y mark the ensemble's first concert appearances in eight months, and their first performances on the Kaufmann Concert Hall stage in 25 years. To celebrate, the Emerson performs the repertoire on which they originally built their reputation: Beethoven. The program consists of the composer's epic, forward-looking Op. 130 Quartet with its groundbreaking original ending, the Grosse Fuge.

Friday, November 6: Midori, violin with Ieva Jokubavicuite, piano LIVE

A star on the international stage for more than 30 years, violinist Midori brings her characteristic expressivity and formidable technique to 92Y's stage in a program of Grieg, Mozart, and Franck with pianist Ieva Jokubavicuite. The concert culminates in Franck's A-Major Sonata, a fabulous showcase for Midori's artistry and a work that plumbs the depths of the human spirit.

Saturday, November 14: Anthony McGill, clarinet with members of the New York Philharmonic LIVE

Esteemed soloist and New York Philharmonic principal clarinet Anthony McGill brings his immense artistry and love of chamber music to a performance with his orchestral colleagues, the New York Philharmonic String Quartet. The program pairs the beloved Clarinet Quintet by Brahms with the songful clarinet quintet of Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, written just a few years after Brahms's and one of the great unsung masterworks of the late 19th century.

Tuesday, November 17: Aaron Diehl, piano LIVE

Aaron Diehl is one of the premiere pianists of his generation. He has made an indelible mark on the jazz world in the last 15 years - as a soloist, as pianist of choice for vocal sensation Cécile McLorin Salvant, touring with Wynton Marsalis and more. But he arrived in jazz as a classically trained Juilliard graduate, and recently drew raves for performances of Gershwin's Concerto in F with orchestras including the New York Philharmonic and the Cleveland Orchestra. Now Diehl presents a one-of-a-kind solo concert on our stage, synthesizing his perspectives and passions in a program of works by African-American composers from William Grant Still to Duke Ellington.

Wednesday, November 19: Emerson String Quartet with Yefim Bronfman, piano

Two of the brightest stars in chamber music -the revered nine-time Grammy-winning Emerson String Quartet and master pianist Yefim Bronfman - join together for a sublime concert of Schumann and Brahms. They perform the central two movements from Schumann's A-Major String Quartet before Bronfman joins, bringing his commanding technique and renowned eloquence to a masterpiece of chamber music - Brahms' thrilling Piano Quintet in F Minor.

Friday, December 4: Xavier Foley, double bass with Kelly Lin, piano LIVE

One of the most electrifying stars in the next generation of musicians, Avery Fisher Career Grant and Sphinx Competition winner bassist Xavier Foley appears in his solo debut on a major New York City stage. Foley is a once-in-a-generation talent who, through the sheer force of his artistry, can make the double bass a gorgeous, singing, solo instrument. Hear him bring lyricism and poetry to a Bach cello suite, pyrotechnics to a double bass showpiece (Gliere's Tarantella), and his gifts as a composer to his own playful and virtuosic Irish Fantasy, a piece that crosses genres and radiates joy.

Sunday, December 13 (3pm): Jeremy Denk, piano LIVE

Poet of the piano, MacArthur "Genius" Award winner Jeremy Denk returns to our stage in a program to be announced.

Thursday, December 17: Emanuel Ax, piano with the New York Philharmonic String Quartet LIVE

World-renowned pianist Emanuel Ax joins friends and longtime collaborators the New York Philharmonic String Quartet for an evening in the true spirit of chamber music - five artists playing pieces they love. The quartet performs Mendelssohn's soaringly beautiful A-Minor Quartet, before Ax joins for a chamber music favorite, Dvorak's exuberant and songful Piano Quintet.

FALL CONCERTS AT A GLANCE:

Tuesday, October 13 (7:30pm EST): Brentano String Quartet, with Hsin-Yun Huang, viola LIVE

MENDELSSOHN: Selections from Four Pieces, Op. 81

HAYDN: Quartet in D Major, Op. 17, No. 6

MENDELSSOHN: String Quintet No. 2 in B-flat Major, Op. 87 (with Hsin-Yun Huang, viola)

Thursday, October 15 (7:30pm EST): Tai Murray, violin with Hee-Kyung Juhn, piano LIVE

BEETHOVEN: Sonata No. 5 in F Major, Op. 24 "Spring"

JEFFREY SCOTT: Transparencia (2015)

BEETHOVEN: Sonata No. 9 in A Major, Op. 47 "Kreutzer"

Thursday, November 4 (7:30pm EST): Emerson String Quartet

BEETHOVEN: String Quartet No. 13 in B flat Major, Op. 130 with Grosse Fuge, Op. 133

Friday, November 6 (7:30pm EST): Midori, violin with Ieva Jokubavicuite, piano LIVE

GRIEG: Sonata No. 2 in G Major, Op. 13

MOZART: Sonata in E-flat Major, K. 302

FRANCK: Sonata in A Major

Saturday, November 14 (7:30pm EST): Anthony McGill, clarinet with members of the New York Philharmonic LIVE

BRAHMS: Clarinet Quintet in B Minor, Op. 115

COLERIDGE-TAYLOR: Clarinet Quintet in F-sharp Minor, Op. 10

Tuesday, November 17 (7:30pm EST): Aaron Diehl, piano LIVE

Works of WILLIAM GRANT STILL, NATHANIEL DETT, ROLAND HANNA, MARY LOU WILLIAMS, GERI ALLEN, THELONIOUS MONK, and DUKE ELLINGTON

Wednesday, November 19 (7:30pm EST): Emerson String Quartet with Yefim Bronfman, piano

SCHUMANN: Movements II and III from String Quartet in A Major, Op. 41, No. 3

BRHAMS: Piano Quintet in F Minor, Op. 34

Friday, December 4 (7:30pm EST): Xavier Foley, double bass with Kelly Lin, piano LIVE

BOTTESINI: Elegy No. 1

BACH: Cellos Suite No. 2 in D Minor, BWV 1008

XAVIER FOLEY: Irish Fantasy for solo double bass

Always on the Move for double bass and piano

GLIERE: Intermezzo & Tarantella, Op. 9

Sunday, December 13 (3pm EST): Jeremy Denk, piano LIVE

Thursday, December 17 (7:30pm EST): Emanuel Ax, piano with the New York Philharmonic String Quartet LIVE

MENDELSSOHN: Quartet No. 2 in A Minor, Op. 13

DVORAK: Piano Quintet, Op. 81

