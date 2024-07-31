92NY's Theater For Young Audiences New Season Begins In August

The Musical Theater program at 92NY has extensive educational outreach in 20 classrooms across 6 area schools and is accepting new residencies and field trip requests.
92NY has announced the 2024-2025 season of its acclaimed Theater For Young Audiences beginning August 17 with the NY premiere of WHAT DO YOU DO WITH AN IDEA?Education Initiative Includes Outreach to Area Schools
The Musical Theater program at 92NY has extensive educational outreach in 20 classrooms across 6 area schools and is accepting new residencies and field trip requests.
They offer 2 brand-new curricula led by teaching artists, classroom teacher activities and resources, student activity books, as well as in person performances of Messy Millie and Midsummer's Night Dream. To obtain details go here .
Saturdays at 10:30 am: Aug 17, 18, Sep 7, 14, 21
Sundays at 10:30 am: Aug 18, Sep 8, 15, 22
From $27
Where do ideas come from? What if an idea were like a creature? What would it need to sprout wings and fly? Find out in this enchanting, playful, utterly unique musical story (based on the bestselling book by Kobi Yamada) about the transformative power of creativity — made just for kids. (NY Premiere)
Music & Lyrics by Sharon Kenny
Script by Cristina Pippa
Sun, Oct 6, 10:30 am
Sun, Oct 13, 10:30 am
Sun, Oct 20, 10:30 am & 1:30 pm
Sat, Oct 26, 10:30 am
Sun, Oct 27, 10:30 am
Sun, Nov 3, 1:30 pm
Sat, Nov 9, 10:30 AM
Sun, Nov 10, 10:30 am
From $27
Join us as the tales of nursery rhymes and songs passed down from generation to generation get a distinctly contemporary retelling. A joyful event for the whole family, there's no better way to introduce your child to the magic of stories and songs that they'll carry with them their whole lives.
Adapted by Megan Doyle & Jeffrey Sanzel
Book by Jeffrey Sanzel
Music & Lyrics by Sharon Kenny
Direction & Choreography by Megan Doyle
Sat, Nov 30, 10:30 am & 4 pm
Sun, Dec 1, 1:30 pm
Sun, Dec 8, 10:30 am & 4 pm
Sat, Dec 14, 10:30 am & 4 pm
Sun, Dec 15, 1:30 pm
From $35
Discover the supercalifragilisticexpialidocious story of a magical, common-sensical nanny who arrives at one family's home and opens their eyes to a world of adventure right under our noses. There's no better way to introduce your child to the character immortalized by Julie Andrews, and songs that they will remember all their lives.
Original Music and Lyrics by Richard M. Sherman Robert B. Sherman
Book by Julian Fellowes
New Songs and Additional Music and Lyrics by Anthony Drewe, George Stiles
Co-Created by Cameron Mackintosh
A Musical based on the stories of P.L. Travers and the Walt Disney Film
Direction & Choreography by Megan Doyle
Sat, Feb 8, 10:30 am
Sun, Feb 9, 10:30 am &1:30 pm
Sat, Feb 15, 10:30 am & 1:30 pm
Sat, Feb 22, 10:30 am & 1:30 pm
From $27
A young girl sets out across Central Park in a frosty gale to rescue her best friend from the clutches of an evil Queen. Through snow and ice and a slew of adventures, what follows is a timeless story — a very NYC retelling of the tale that inspired Disney's Frozen — about the changing seasons of friendship that will warm the hearts of young audiences and their families alike.
Book by Cristina Pippa
Music & Lyrics by Sharon Kenny
Direction & Choreography by Megan Doyle
Sat, Mar 1, 10:30 am & 1:30 pm
Sun, Mar 2, 10:30 am & 1:30 pm
Sat, Mar 15, 10:30 am & 1:30 pm
Sun, Mar 16, 10:30 am & 1:30 pm
From $27
From swimming to raking leaves to baking cookies, Frog and Toad do everything together — no matter what the weather. Based on the classic picture books, join Frog and Toad in a series of hilarious, sweet, whimsical adventures through the seasons — a heartfelt musical ode to friendship.
Based on the books by Arnold Lobel
Book and Lyrics by Willie Reale
Music by Robert Reale
Based on the books by Arnold Lobel
Direction & Choreography by Megan Doyle
Sun, Mar 30, 10:30 am & 1:30 pm
Sun, April 6, 10:30 am & 1:30 pm
From $27
Share your love of Broadway with the youngest theater fans in your life! For more than 50 years, 92NY's beloved Lyrics & Lyricists series has brought audiences and legends of theater together to explore the Great American Songbook. Now you can share the history and culture of Broadway with the next generation of theater connoisseurs! This 45-minute performance is filled with kid-friendly showstoppers by the legendary Rodgers & Hammerstein — from Oklahoma! to The Sound of Music , experience these enchanting, unforgettable songs, plus little-known secrets and inside stories from behind the productions to entrance and delight our youngest audiences. (L&L Jr was selected as a New York Times pick in 2023)
Conceived by: Megan Doyle & Jeffrey Sanzel
Book: Jeffrey Sanzel
Music & Lyrics: Rodgers & Hammerstein
Direction & Choreography: Megan Doyle
Sat, May 3, 10:30 am
Sun, May 4, 10:30 am & 1:30 pm
Sat, May 10, 10:30 am
Sun, May 11, 10:30 am
Sat, May 15, 10:30 am
Sun, May 11, 10:30 am
From $27
Meet Millie. Millie has an amazing imagination! Millie is the most creative student in her class! Millie is a whirlwind of ideas! But Millie has one problem — she's a mess! Always late, missing her socks, misplacing her schoolbooks, Millie has been dubbed “Messy Millie” by friends and family. Like a tornado, she whirls through life, a cyclone of chaos. But Millie is ready to change. Learning from a more-than-slightly-mixed-up guardian fairy, Millie finds that with a little change and a bit of magic, she can find order and joy in whatever mess life throws at her. (Selected as a New York Times pick in 2023)
Conceived by: Megan Doyle & Jeffrey Sanzel
Music & Lyrics: Andrew Heidorn
Book: Jeffrey Sanzel
Direction & Choreography: Megan Doyle
Sat, May 10, 1:30 pm & 4 pm
Sun, May 11, 1:30 pm & 4 pm
Sat, May 17, 1:30 pm & 4 pm
Sun, May 18, 1:30 pm
From $27
Join us for a madcap adventure of fairy mischief and mixed-up love and fall under the spell of Shakespeare's classic comedy. There is no better way to introduce your child to the Bard in this magical ode to theater itself — told in music and dance. (World Premiere)
Book: Cristina Pippa
Music & Lyrics: Sharon Kenny
Direction & Choreography: Megan Doyle
The 92nd Street Y, New York (92NY) is a world-class center for the arts and innovation, a convener of ideas, and an incubator for creativity. Now celebrating its 150th anniversary, 92NY offers extensive classes, courses and events online including live concerts, talks and master classes; fitness classes for all ages; 250+ art classes, and parenting workshops for new moms and dads. The 92nd Street Y, New York is transforming the way people share ideas and translate them into action all over the world. All of 92NY's programming is built on a foundation of Jewish values, including the capacity of civil dialogue to change minds; the potential of education and the arts to change lives; and a commitment to welcoming and serving people of all ages, races, religions, and ethnicities. For more information, visit www.92NY.org.
Videos