92NY's Theater For Young Audiences New Season Begins In August

92NY has announced the 2024-2025 season of its acclaimed Theater For Young Audiences beginning August 17 with the NY premiere of WHAT DO YOU DO WITH AN IDEA?Education Initiative Includes Outreach to Area Schools

The Musical Theater program at 92NY has extensive educational outreach in 20 classrooms across 6 area schools and is accepting new residencies and field trip requests.

They offer 2 brand-new curricula led by teaching artists, classroom teacher activities and resources, student activity books, as well as in person performances of Messy Millie and Midsummer's Night Dream. To obtain details go here .

2024-2025 SEASON LINEUP

WHAT DO YOU DO WITH AN IDEA?

Saturdays at 10:30 am: Aug 17, 18, Sep 7, 14, 21

Sundays at 10:30 am: Aug 18, Sep 8, 15, 22

From $27

Where do ideas come from? What if an idea were like a creature? What would it need to sprout wings and fly? Find out in this enchanting, playful, utterly unique musical story (based on the bestselling book by Kobi Yamada) about the transformative power of creativity — made just for kids. (NY Premiere)

Music & Lyrics by Sharon Kenny

Script by Cristina Pippa

MOTHER GOOSE

Sun, Oct 6, 10:30 am

Sun, Oct 13, 10:30 am

Sun, Oct 20, 10:30 am & 1:30 pm

Sat, Oct 26, 10:30 am

Sun, Oct 27, 10:30 am

Sun, Nov 3, 1:30 pm

Sat, Nov 9, 10:30 AM

Sun, Nov 10, 10:30 am

From $27

Join us as the tales of nursery rhymes and songs passed down from generation to generation get a distinctly contemporary retelling. A joyful event for the whole family, there's no better way to introduce your child to the magic of stories and songs that they'll carry with them their whole lives.

Adapted by Megan Doyle & Jeffrey Sanzel

Book by Jeffrey Sanzel

Music & Lyrics by Sharon Kenny

Direction & Choreography by Megan Doyle

DISNEY & Cameron Mackintosh'S MARY POPPINS

Sat, Nov 30, 10:30 am & 4 pm

Sun, Dec 1, 1:30 pm

Sun, Dec 8, 10:30 am & 4 pm

Sat, Dec 14, 10:30 am & 4 pm

Sun, Dec 15, 1:30 pm

From $35

Discover the supercalifragilisticexpialidocious story of a magical, common-sensical nanny who arrives at one family's home and opens their eyes to a world of adventure right under our noses. There's no better way to introduce your child to the character immortalized by Julie Andrews, and songs that they will remember all their lives.

Original Music and Lyrics by Richard M. Sherman Robert B. Sherman

Book by Julian Fellowes

New Songs and Additional Music and Lyrics by Anthony Drewe, George Stiles

Co-Created by Cameron Mackintosh

A Musical based on the stories of P.L. Travers and the Walt Disney Film

Direction & Choreography by Megan Doyle

ICE QUEEN

Sat, Feb 8, 10:30 am

Sun, Feb 9, 10:30 am &1:30 pm

Sat, Feb 15, 10:30 am & 1:30 pm

Sat, Feb 22, 10:30 am & 1:30 pm

From $27

A young girl sets out across Central Park in a frosty gale to rescue her best friend from the clutches of an evil Queen. Through snow and ice and a slew of adventures, what follows is a timeless story — a very NYC retelling of the tale that inspired Disney's Frozen — about the changing seasons of friendship that will warm the hearts of young audiences and their families alike.

Book by Cristina Pippa

Music & Lyrics by Sharon Kenny

Direction & Choreography by Megan Doyle

A YEAR WITH FROG & TOAD

Sat, Mar 1, 10:30 am & 1:30 pm

Sun, Mar 2, 10:30 am & 1:30 pm

Sat, Mar 15, 10:30 am & 1:30 pm

Sun, Mar 16, 10:30 am & 1:30 pm

From $27

From swimming to raking leaves to baking cookies, Frog and Toad do everything together — no matter what the weather. Based on the classic picture books, join Frog and Toad in a series of hilarious, sweet, whimsical adventures through the seasons — a heartfelt musical ode to friendship.

Based on the books by Arnold Lobel

Book and Lyrics by Willie Reale

Music by Robert Reale

Based on the books by Arnold Lobel

Direction & Choreography by Megan Doyle

LYRICS & LYRICISTS JR.: CELEBRATING RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN

Sun, Mar 30, 10:30 am & 1:30 pm

Sun, April 6, 10:30 am & 1:30 pm

From $27

Share your love of Broadway with the youngest theater fans in your life! For more than 50 years, 92NY's beloved Lyrics & Lyricists series has brought audiences and legends of theater together to explore the Great American Songbook. Now you can share the history and culture of Broadway with the next generation of theater connoisseurs! This 45-minute performance is filled with kid-friendly showstoppers by the legendary Rodgers & Hammerstein — from Oklahoma! to The Sound of Music , experience these enchanting, unforgettable songs, plus little-known secrets and inside stories from behind the productions to entrance and delight our youngest audiences. (L&L Jr was selected as a New York Times pick in 2023)

Conceived by: Megan Doyle & Jeffrey Sanzel

Book: Jeffrey Sanzel

Music & Lyrics: Rodgers & Hammerstein

Direction & Choreography: Megan Doyle

MESSY MILLIE

Sat, May 3, 10:30 am

Sun, May 4, 10:30 am & 1:30 pm

Sat, May 10, 10:30 am

Sun, May 11, 10:30 am

Sat, May 15, 10:30 am

Sun, May 11, 10:30 am

From $27

Meet Millie. Millie has an amazing imagination! Millie is the most creative student in her class! Millie is a whirlwind of ideas! But Millie has one problem — she's a mess! Always late, missing her socks, misplacing her schoolbooks, Millie has been dubbed “Messy Millie” by friends and family. Like a tornado, she whirls through life, a cyclone of chaos. But Millie is ready to change. Learning from a more-than-slightly-mixed-up guardian fairy, Millie finds that with a little change and a bit of magic, she can find order and joy in whatever mess life throws at her. (Selected as a New York Times pick in 2023)

Conceived by: Megan Doyle & Jeffrey Sanzel

Music & Lyrics: Andrew Heidorn

Book: Jeffrey Sanzel

Direction & Choreography: Megan Doyle

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM: A NEW MUSICAL

Sat, May 10, 1:30 pm & 4 pm

Sun, May 11, 1:30 pm & 4 pm

Sat, May 17, 1:30 pm & 4 pm

Sun, May 18, 1:30 pm

From $27

Join us for a madcap adventure of fairy mischief and mixed-up love and fall under the spell of Shakespeare's classic comedy. There is no better way to introduce your child to the Bard in this magical ode to theater itself — told in music and dance. (World Premiere)

Book: Cristina Pippa

Music & Lyrics: Sharon Kenny

Direction & Choreography: Megan Doyle

About The 92nd Street Y, New York:

The 92nd Street Y, New York (92NY) is a world-class center for the arts and innovation, a convener of ideas, and an incubator for creativity. Now celebrating its 150th anniversary, 92NY offers extensive classes, courses and events online including live concerts, talks and master classes; fitness classes for all ages; 250+ art classes, and parenting workshops for new moms and dads. The 92nd Street Y, New York is transforming the way people share ideas and translate them into action all over the world. All of 92NY's programming is built on a foundation of Jewish values, including the capacity of civil dialogue to change minds; the potential of education and the arts to change lives; and a commitment to welcoming and serving people of all ages, races, religions, and ethnicities. For more information, visit www.92NY.org.