Click Here For More Upcoming Events!
9 Andy Karl and Orfeh Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
Check out these 9 Andy Karl and Orfeh videos we can't stop watching!
Andy Karl and Orfeh are stopping by the Seth Rudetsky Concert Series this weekend! We're looking back at their past performances before their show on Sunday!
Don't miss their performance on Sunday, October 4 at 8pm ET and a replay of the concert on Monday, October 5 at 3pm ET!
BUY TICKETS
Fed Me (Git It!) from Little Shop of Horrors at Miscast
Motown Medley at 54 Below
Yesterday/Time After Time/Shallow with Andrew Logan at 54 Below
Legally Blonde the Musical
We Belong at 54 Below
Rodeo Drive from Pretty Woman on Stars in the House
Kiss by Prince at 54 Below
Ireland from Legally Blonde
Seeing You from Groundhog Day
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Paper Mill Playhouse Announces Reimagined 2020-2021 Season Featuring Virtual Concerts, Original Productions and More
Paper Mill Playhouse has announced today the reimagined 2020-2021 season. Paper Mill Playhouse will move forward with a mostly digital season, includi...
Voting Now Open for Season 2 of Next on Stage!
We've received hundreds of submissions and now it's time to place your vote!...
The Cast Of FRASIER Will Return To STARS IN THE HOUSE This Weekend
The cast of 'Frasier' will return to Stars in the House on Saturday, October 3 at 8 PM ET. ...
VIDEO: FROZEN Star Josh Gad Recaps the Events of 2020 as Olaf
Josh Gad challenged 1500 of his followers to register to vote or verify their voter registration and in return, he would recap the odyssey of 2020 as ...
Ellen's Stardust Diner Will Reopen Its Doors on October 1
Ellen's Stardust Diner will reopen its doors once again! The restaurant, famous for its singing wait staff, will be open for patrons beginning on Thur...
Kristin Chenoweth Joins Film Adaptation of Roald Dahl's THE WITCHES
Kristin Chenoweth has joined the cast of the upcoming film adaptation of Roald Dahl's book The Witches....