9 Andy Karl and Orfeh Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!

Check out these 9 Andy Karl and Orfeh videos we can't stop watching!

Andy Karl and Orfeh are stopping by the Seth Rudetsky Concert Series this weekend! We're looking back at their past performances before their show on Sunday!

Don't miss their performance on Sunday, October 4 at 8pm ET and a replay of the concert on Monday, October 5 at 3pm ET!

Fed Me (Git It!) from Little Shop of Horrors at Miscast

Motown Medley at 54 Below

Yesterday/Time After Time/Shallow with Andrew Logan at 54 Below

Legally Blonde the Musical

We Belong at 54 Below

Rodeo Drive from Pretty Woman on Stars in the House

Kiss by Prince at 54 Below

Ireland from Legally Blonde

Seeing You from Groundhog Day

