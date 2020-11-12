8 Videos That Make Us Excited for Sierra Boggess' Birdland Concert!

Sierra Boggess is stopping by Birdland this week!

There's no doubt Sierra Boggess can put on an excellent performance! Check out some of her past gigs before this week's Birdland concert.

On Friday, November 13 at 7pm, Broadway leading lady Sierra Boggess will be in the spotlight in a very special concert taped in the Birdland Theater.

The Phantom of the Opera with Ramin Karimloo at The Brit Awards

Part of Your World from The Little Mermaid on Good Morning America

All I Ask of You from The Phantom of the Opera with Michael Ball

On the Steps of the Palace from Into the Woods at The Hollywood Bowl

Over the Rainbow from The Wizard of Oz

I Could Have Danced All Night from My Fair Lady

School of Rock Montage

One Kiss/Lover Come Back to Me from New Moon with Julian Ovenden

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You