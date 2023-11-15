60 Broadway Dreams Students to Unite in NYC for the 2023 SHOWCASE

Now in its 18th year, Broadway Dreams has inspired more than 20,0000 students in more than 8 countries, having awarded more than $1.5M in scholarships.
ABroadway Dreams will present its annual NYC Showcase on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7 PM at The Gatsby Mansion (870 7th Avenue, NYC). A cornerstone event of the non-profit organization, the evening is an annual culmination of the Broadway Dreams mission to build a bridge between the Broadway community and the stars of tomorrow. The showcase represents the top 5% of the organization’s students and affords them the unique opportunity to perform for every major Broadway casting agency and other top entertainment industry decision makers.
Directed by two-time Emmy Award nominee, Spencer Liff (“So You Think You Can Dance,” Head Over Heels) and acclaimed director / choreographer Otis Sallid (The Piano Lesson, Spike Lee’s School Daze), the students will perform works created by Broadway pros, including Broadway Dreams Artistic Director Nicholas Rodriguez (Company), Angela Birchett (The Color Purple), Quentin Earl Darrington (MJ, Hippest Trip), Tony Award nominee Sidney Dupont (Paradise Square), Benjamin Freemantle (Twyla Tharp’s In the Upper Room), Jeff Gorti (Chicago), Christopher J. Hanke (How to Succeed…), composer / lyricist Matthew Lee Robinson (Atlantis), Brazilian director André Lima Gress (Rent), (Carina Kay Louchiey (MJ), Scott Anderson Morris (Bliss), and Ryann Redmond (Once Upon a One More Time) – who will all also appear in the Showcase.
The technical team for the Broadway Dreams Showcase includes musical direction by Balint Varga, costumes by Kelly LeVine, and technical direction by Keith Bergeron.
“The Broadway Dreams Showcase is the one event that fully exemplifies the mission of our organization – to provide access and opportunity to the next generation of Broadway stars,” said Annette Tanner, Founder & President. “Over the past 18 years we have built an impressive roster of supporters, including the most in-demand and sought after casting directors, managers, agents, directors, choreographers, and producers that the industry has to offer. Showcase gives our most talented students the opportunity to perform directly for them in the heart of NYC. So many of our students have left Showcase with agents, managers, or roles in top Broadway shows and national tours. We’re excited to see what opportunities this year has in store.”
Now in its 18th year, Broadway Dreams has inspired more than 20,0000 students in more than 8 countries, having awarded more than $1.5M in scholarships, with more than 150 students booking professional breakthrough jobs since 2018 alone. The 2022 Showcase will feature 60 students from cities across the United States, Germany, Canada, New Zealand, and Brazil.
The 2023 Broadway Dreams Showcase will feature Addie Au, Valerie Bailey, Isaiah Bell, King Bell, Ellie Biron, Karleigh Black, Andrew Bodrick, Ariel Bowman, Amy Branski, Bria Brown, Ashleigh Bullard, Savannah Carrasco, Aaron Cruz, Omari Cupid, Oshea Darrington, Aubrey Dunbar, Alex Farnsworth, Jason Goldston, Gabriella Gonzales, Samantha Gorjanc, Ashari Harper, Layla Hemric, Talia Hill, Paige Hodge, Brice Holmes, Casey Huntley, Nathan Iles, Phoebe Jacobs, Giovanna Johns, Sophia Keil, NeiCe Knight, Jacob Kim, Fionn Laird, Emmi Lee, Mia Lewis, Zuzu Lewis, Vivan Martin, Andrew McCloud, Anzli McNew, Emma Murdock, Jillian Reef, Andrew Riccio-Hunter, Enyonam Osae, Gabriel Payne, SoulFia Perez-King, Sofie Poliakoff, Justin Rivers, Dan Rozin, Natalie Schroeder, Wendell Scott, Nicole Siegler, Vanessa Shinault, Grace Slear,Emily Steinhardt, Jonathan Tarver, Ashley Vasquez, John Viggiano, Jackson Wells-Benitez, and Isaiah Williams.
The 2023 Broadway Dreams Showcase is sponsored in part by RWS Entertainment Groupand the Schroeder Family.
Established in 2006 by casting executive Annette Tanner, Broadway Dreams Foundation(“Broadway Dreams”) empowers aspiring young artists through performing arts training, with a focus on the acting, voice, and dance disciplines. Program intensives are offered nationally and internationally throughout the year and are led by an exceptional faculty of respected entertainment professionals who: assess where all students are in their development process and where they need to be; teach student practical skills that can be applied immediately to elevate their performance levels; guide students to achieve physical, emotional, and artistic self-awareness that can be channeled effectively in their work.
The Broadway Dreams Board of Directors includes Dr. Elizabeth Faulkner (Chair), Marjorie Wynn (Marketing Chair), Adam C. Sansiveri, Peter and Kelly Bailey, Margaret Busch, Michael Cox, Bruce Daitch, Martha Gorjanc, Bernie Jackson, Nanci Lewis, Danny and Georgina Louchiey, Victoria Morris, Alex Newell, Suzanne Rehl, Chris Roberts, Jerry Schiano, Sonya Schroeder, Lynne Latham Slear, Ryan Stana, and Ivan Williams.
The Broadway Dreams staff includes General Manager, RRR Creative / Ryan Ratelle; Artistic Director, Nicholas Rodriguez; Director of Engagement and Opportunity, Rachel Hoffman; Director of Development, Joe Finocchario; Director of Advancement, Hannah-Kathleen Hawkshaw; Creative and Marketing Director, Drew Padrutt; Company Manager,Sam Schoenfeld; and Social Media Manager, Mackenzie Messick.
For more information on Broadway Dreams and its programs, please visit BroadwayDreams.org.
