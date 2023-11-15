60 Broadway Dreams Students to Unite in NYC for the 2023 SHOWCASE

A new look at the upcoming Mean Girls movie musical has been released, featuring a first listen to Reneé Rapp singing a song from the film. Joining Rapp in the film is Angourie Rice, Auli’i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, Avantika, Bebe Wood, Christopher Briney, Jenna Fischer, Busy Philipps, with Tina Fey and Tim Meadows. Watch the video!