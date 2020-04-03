54BelowAtHome Adds Lorna Luft, Tovah Feldshuh, and More to Lineup

A few new additions have been added to #54BelowAtHome, a series of streamed performances to provide theater fans everywhere with artistic content from their favorite artists. The new shows include Lorna Luft, Tovah Feldshuh, and 54/54/54.

Read about the new shows added below, and find the full lineup at 54below.com/54belowathome.

#54BelowatHome features shows from the Feinstein's/54 Below archives, which will be streamed as one-time only events on YouTube at a scheduled date and time. In addition, the schedule will also include a number of live sets from artists whose shows have been postponed, as well as upcoming acts, offering previews of their shows via Facebook Live. These sets will be streamed from homes or other safe spaces.

Lorna Luft - WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15 AT 6:30PM

Lorna Luft returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with her new show, To "L" and Back, a thematic concert about paying it forward and saying thank you. Born to legendary entertainer Judy Garland and producer Sid Luft, Lorna Luft made her performing debut singing on "The Judy Garland Show." Since then, she has had dozens of starring and guest-starring roles on film and television, as well as a thriving stage career which includes her Broadway debut in Promises, Promises. She is also a gifted concert and cabaret artist, performing in the world's most prestigious venues.

Tovah Feldshuh: AGING IS OPTIONAL - FRIDAY, APRIL 17 AT 6:30PM

Acclaimed Broadway, film, and television star Tovah Feldshuh ("The Walking Dead", "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend") returns by popular demand with her show, Aging is Optional ('Cause G-d I hope it is!) at Feinstein's/54 Below. On the New York stage, Ms. Feldshuh has earned 4 Tony® nominations for Best Actress and recently stopped the show as the trapeze-swinging Berthe in the Broadway revival of Pippin. As Jason Zinoman of The New York Times raved, "No one earns more laughs than the marvelous Tovah Feldshuh." Ms. Feldshuh is directed by Jeff Harnar with musical direction by James Bassi.

54/54/54 - MONDAY, MAY 4 AT 6:30PM

54 Songs. 54 Singers. 54 Seconds Each. Witness the longest setlist in Feinstein's/54 Below's history as 54 singers perform 54-second versions of their favorite songs, ranging from musical theatre, to pop, to originals, and everything in between. Musical Direction/produced/hosted by Ben Caplan and produced/directed by Philip Romano.





