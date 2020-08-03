Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
5 Lena Hall OBSESSED Performances We're Obsessed With!
Before her Obsessed: Alanis Morissette concert on August 14, we're looking back at some of our favorite past Obsessed performances!
Lena Hall is bringing back her popular 2018 series in a new concert titled OBSESSED: Alanis Morissette!
The concert is coming to BroadwayWorld Events on August 14th at 9PM ET. Audiences will have the option of a VIP concert experience, joining Hall on Zoom for the event as well as an additional post show performance/virtual meet & greet.
We're looking back at some of our favorite performances that we are obsessed with! Which one is your favorite?
Muse - "Time is Running Out"
Nirvana - "Where Did You Sleep Last Night"
The Cranberries - "Zombie"
Muse - "Starlight"
Hedwig - "The Origin of Love"
