42ND STREET is Coming to Movie Theaters

BroadwayHD presents viewers the chance to come and meet those dancing feet of 42nd Street, when it debuts in cinemas as a one-night Fathom Events screening in movie theaters nationwide on Wednesday, May 1 at 7:00 p.m. local time.

A captivating filmed edition of the recent and critically acclaimed West End production, BroadwayHD captured the stage show with producing and directing visionary Mark Bramble in collaboration with Ross MacGibbon, who directed the filmed version. Bramble co-wrote the book for the original 1981 Broadway production that has been widely credited with helping revitalize The Great White Way in the early 80s. The BroadwayHD production of 42nd Street marks one of Bramble's last theater projects before he passed away earlier this year.

Tickets for screenings of 42nd Street can be purchased at www.FathomEvents.com and participating theater box offices.

For BroadwayHD founders Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley, Tony Award-winning producers and acclaimed filmmakers in their own right, capturing this production of 42nd Street was not just a special experience, but also showcases their mission to present the stage on screen in a whole new way.

"42nd Street was a groundbreaking production that made Broadway accessible and appealing to the masses, making it especially fitting for capture by BroadwayHD, where our mission is to make live theater accessible and affordable to fans across the globe," said Lane. "With close detail paid to every element of this iconic show in filming and editing, viewers will feel that they are sitting in the hottest seat in the house."

To ensure audiences would enjoy the very best version of 42nd Street, the BroadwayHD team filmed in 4K, utilizing eight cameras at three performances to capture the magic of the production at The Theatre Royal, Drury Lane in London's West End. 42nd Street had the largest cast in the West End, with over 50 actors, tapping in unison, and featuring songs: 42nd Street, We're in the Money, Lullaby of Broadway, and Shuffle Off to Buffalo to name just a few. The show tells the story of famed theater director Julian Marsh as he tries to mount "Pretty Lady," a musical extravaganza at the height of the Great Depression. In addition to Bramble directing, Randy Skinner, who worked on the 1981 Broadway production, choreographs, and Lord Michael Grade, Michael Linnit and Dr. Johnny Hon produced the stage show. Tams-Witmark is licensor of the show.

"By working with Fathom to bring 42nd Street to movie theaters, we are able to reach thousands of theater fans who might have not had the opportunity to experience this production on stage," added Comley. "This will give them the opportunity to enjoy this iconic show on the big screen and learn more about what our service has to offer."

42nd Street will mark the third stage production that BroadwayHD has presented in movie theaters with Fathom Events, the first two being "She Loves Me" and "Holiday Inn."

"We are proud of our longstanding partnership with BroadwayHD, bringing the very best stage shows to local cinemas across the country," said Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt. "Our unparalleled strength and success in this vertical will continue with 42nd Street and many other projects to come."





