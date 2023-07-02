4 Broadway Shows Close Today

Today, July 2, 2023, Broadway says goodbye to four productions. Leopoldstadt takes its final bow at the Longacre Theatre following 19 previews and 313 regular performances; Fat Ham will conclude its run at the American Airlines Theatre following 21 previews and 95 regular performances; Prima Facie wraps up at the John Golen Theatre following 14 previews and 81 regular performances; and The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window will end its run at the James Earl Jones Theatre following 3 previews and 77 regular performances.

Set in Vienna, Leopoldstadt takes its title from the Jewish quarter. This passionate drama of love and endurance begins in the last days of 1899 and follows one extended family deep into the heart of the 20th Century. Full of his customary wit and beauty, Tom Stoppard's late work spans fifty years of time over two hours. With a cast of 38 actors and direction by Patrick Marber, Leopoldstadt is now playing on Broadway.

Upon closing, Tom Stoppard's Tony-winning play becomes his third-longest running production of his 19 plays on Broadway, following The Real Thing and Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead.

In Fat Ham, Juicy is a queer, Southern college kid, already grappling with some serious questions of identity, when the ghost of his father shows up in their backyard, demanding that Juicy avenge his murder. But here’s the rub! Revenge doesn’t come easy to Juicy, a sensitive and self-aware young Black man in search of his own happiness and liberation. From an uproarious family cookout emerges a compelling examination of love and loss, pain and joy.

Ten productions of Fat Ham have been announced throughout the United States, with additional productions in the works, beginning Fall 2024, including: the original Broadway production directed by Saheem Ali with the Broadway design team at Geffen Playhouse (Los Angeles, CA), as well as new productions at Playhouse on the Square (Memphis, TN), Huntington Theatre Company (Boston, MA), Studio Theatre (Washington, DC), The Wilma Theater (Philadelphia, PA), PlayMakers Repertory Company (Chapel Hill, NC), City Theatre Company (Pittsburgh, PA), Seattle Rep (Seattle, WA), TheatreSquared (Fayetteville, AR), and Alliance Theatre (Atlanta, GA).

In Prima Facie, Tessa (Comer) is a thoroughbred. A young, brilliant barrister. She has worked her way up from working class origins to be at the top of her game; defending; cross examining and winning, until an unexpected event forces her to confront the lines where the patriarchal power of the law, burden of proof and morals diverge.

For her performance in Prima Facie, Comer won the Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Outstanding Solo Performance, and a Theatre World Award for her stage debut. For the West End production, Comer won the Olivier Award for Best Actress, the Evening Standard Award for Best Actress, the WhatsOnStage Award for Best Performer in a Play, the West End Debut Award from The Stage, and the BroadwayWorld UK/West End Award for Best Newcomer.

Welcome to 1960s Greenwich Village, where loudly proclaimed progressive dreams wage war with reality. This razor-sharp tragicomical satire of "astonishing force" (The Chicago Tribune) invites us into the apartment of Sidney and Iris Brustein and the diverse and passionate social circle that inhabits it. As a rapidly changing world brings uninvited cynicism to their door, the Brusteins fight to keep their marriage - with all its crackling wit, passion, and casual cruelty - from being the final sacrifice to Sidney's ideals.

The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window debuted on Broadway in 1964, on the heels of Hansberry's meteoric debut with A Raisin in the Sun (1959) and shortly before her death at the age of 34. This was its first time on Broadway in more than 50 years.