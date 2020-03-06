34th Annual Easter Bonnet Competition Will Be Held On April 20 and 21

Starting tonight, company members and volunteers will be in theater lobbies across the country fundraising with iconic #redbuckets in hand for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Their efforts will culminate in the 34th Annual Easter Bonnet Competition (#BroadwayBonnets) on Monday, April 20, and Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

In exchange for a donation, audiences at many shows can receive autographed posters, Playbills and other memorabilia or unique experiences, including backstage tours and meet-and-greets.

Shows scheduled to begin their appeals this weekend are The Book of Mormon, Hadestown, Jagged Little Pill, The Lion King and Wicked, as well as Off-Broadway's Jersey Boys, Little Shop of Horrors, The Play That Goes Wrong and Rock of Ages. Joining in the fundraising efforts next week are Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations, Aladdin, Beetlejuice, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Frozen, Hamilton, Mean Girls, The Phantom of the Opera and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical. More shows will be added throughout the six-week campaign. Last year, 69 Broadway, Off-Broadway and national tours raised a record $6.6 million during the Easter Bonnet Competition fundraising.

Every dollar dropped in a bucket will help provide lifesaving medication, healthy meals, emergency financial assistance and more to the most vulnerable among us. A $10 donation covers one HIV test at a health clinic. A $50 donation provides 20 nutritious meals delivered to homebound individuals living with HIV/AIDS and other debilitating illnesses.



In celebration of their fundraising efforts, performers from Broadway, Off-Broadway and national touring companies will share original songs and skits, as well as their unique bonnet designs, for two afternoons at the Minskoff Theatre (200 West 45th Street, New York City), home to Disney's The Lion King. Performances begin at 4:30 pm April 20 and 2 pm April 21. Awards will be presented to the best presentation and best bonnet design across both performances and to the top fundraisers from the preceding six weeks.



This year's Easter Bonnet Competition special guests and celebrity judges will be announced later.

Tickets to Easter Bonnet Competition can be purchased online at broadwaycares.org or by calling 212.840.0770, ext. 229. VIP and Priority tickets are $375 and $250, respectively, and other tickets are available at $130, $50 and $30.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You