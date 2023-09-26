2nd Best Dance Company Performs THE MYTH OF FORWARD MOTION at Gibney in November

Performances run Thursday, November 2 - Saturday, November 4, 2023.

By: Sep. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: First Look at Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga & More in STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIE Photo 1 Photos: Get a First Look at STEPHEN SONDHEIM’S OLD FRIENDS
Which Shows Had the Biggest Overhaul From Out-of-Town Tryout to Broadway Opening? Photo 2 Which Shows Had the Biggest Overhaul From Out-of-Town Tryout to Broadway Opening?
Meet the Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, Beginning Previews Tonight! Photo 3 Meet the Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, Beginning Previews Tonight!
Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Photo 4 Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You

2nd Best Dance Company Performs THE MYTH OF FORWARD MOTION at Gibney in November

Gibney, the New York City-based dance and social justice organization, presents the world premiere of The myth of forward motion (or, The Box Dance) by 2nd Best Dance Company on November 2-4, 2023. 

2nd Best Dance Company blends humor and tragedy while tackling big topics through “rigorous, inventive movement and wit” (Dance Magazine). The company brings its signature style to the Gibney stage with a physically rigorous, sometimes virtuosic, almost always slapstick new work entitled The myth of forward motion (or, The Box Dance). Walking the line between dance performance and nonlinear play, leaning into text and movement, 2nd Best examines the sensation of being stuck – in a place, a memory, a thought pattern, or a life headed in one particular direction. The performers– Courtney Barth, Hannah Garner, Hsiao-Jou Tang, Will Noling, and Ryan Yamauchi–employ tactics both sensical and ridiculous to confront their questions: half-understood science helps to reason away their fears; invented definitions for well-known concepts make sense of their world; imagined and real obstacles help them contemplate what gets in the way. With very serious play, the cast invites audiences to witness as they attempt to maneuver a landscape of ephemeral materials: vanishing ideas, cracked foundations, starting over, and lots of cardboard.

The Gibney Presents 2023-2024 Season was curated by Nigel Campbell, Gibney Center Artistic Director. All artists in this series are provided with financial, residency, and production support. 




Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-Up The Broadway Scramble
Tony Awards Trivia Broadway World Game


RELATED STORIES

1
Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction to Celebrate 40th Anniversary of LA CAGE AUX FOLL Photo
Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction to Celebrate 40th Anniversary of LA CAGE AUX FOLLES with Special Table

Collectors and wannabe Cagelles, the “Best of Times” is now: one-of-a-kind auction lots and a special table celebrating the 40th anniversary of La Cage aux Folles are set for the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

2
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL to Host First Ever Good Times Button Day This Photo
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL to Host First Ever 'Good Times Button Day' This Thursday

'A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL' is hosting the first-ever 'Good Times Button Day' this Thursday matinee, September 26. Find out more about this event here!

3
DANCING WITH THE STARS to Premiere As Scheduled After WGA Deal Photo
DANCING WITH THE STARS to Premiere As Scheduled After WGA Deal

The new season will feature Jason Mraz, Tyson Beckford, Xochitl Gomez, Alyson Hannigan, Harry Jowsey, Adrian Peterson, Lele Pons, Mira Sorvino, Mauricio Umansky, Matt Walsh, and Barry Williams, who will join previously announced Charity Lawson, Ariana Madix and Jamie Lynn Spears.

4
Interview: Michael Conley Is Getting Ready to Bring THE FABULIST FOX SISTER to NYC Photo
Interview: Michael Conley Is Getting Ready to Bring THE FABULIST FOX SISTER to NYC

Later this week, The Green Room 42 will present the New York debut of The Fabulist Fox Sister, the musical comedy stage hit direct from London. In this interview, Michael Conley checks in with BroadwayWorld to give us the scoop on the new show before it arrives in NYC!

More Hot Stories For You

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 26th, 2023Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 26th, 2023
Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction to Celebrate 40th Anniversary of LA CAGE AUX FOLLES with Special TableBroadway Flea Market & Grand Auction to Celebrate 40th Anniversary of LA CAGE AUX FOLLES with Special Table
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL to Host First Ever 'Good Times Button Day' This ThursdayA BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL to Host First Ever 'Good Times Button Day' This Thursday
Interview: Michael Conley Is Getting Ready to Bring THE FABULIST FOX SISTER to NYCInterview: Michael Conley Is Getting Ready to Bring THE FABULIST FOX SISTER to NYC

Videos

Courtney Reed Is the New Sparkling Diamond of MOULIN ROUGE! Video
Courtney Reed Is the New Sparkling Diamond of MOULIN ROUGE!
THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast! Video
THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast!
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Video
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
CHICAGO
THE LION KING
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MJ THE MUSICAL
WICKED

Recommended For You