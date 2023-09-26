2nd Best Dance Company Performs THE MYTH OF FORWARD MOTION at Gibney in November

Gibney, the New York City-based dance and social justice organization, presents the world premiere of The myth of forward motion (or, The Box Dance) by 2nd Best Dance Company on November 2-4, 2023.

2nd Best Dance Company blends humor and tragedy while tackling big topics through “rigorous, inventive movement and wit” (Dance Magazine). The company brings its signature style to the Gibney stage with a physically rigorous, sometimes virtuosic, almost always slapstick new work entitled The myth of forward motion (or, The Box Dance). Walking the line between dance performance and nonlinear play, leaning into text and movement, 2nd Best examines the sensation of being stuck – in a place, a memory, a thought pattern, or a life headed in one particular direction. The performers– Courtney Barth, Hannah Garner, Hsiao-Jou Tang, Will Noling, and Ryan Yamauchi–employ tactics both sensical and ridiculous to confront their questions: half-understood science helps to reason away their fears; invented definitions for well-known concepts make sense of their world; imagined and real obstacles help them contemplate what gets in the way. With very serious play, the cast invites audiences to witness as they attempt to maneuver a landscape of ephemeral materials: vanishing ideas, cracked foundations, starting over, and lots of cardboard.

The Gibney Presents 2023-2024 Season was curated by Nigel Campbell, Gibney Center Artistic Director. All artists in this series are provided with financial, residency, and production support.