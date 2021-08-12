20TH ANNIVERSARY Will Have An Encore Performance at Chain Theatre's One Act Play Festival

After sixteen months of closure, the Chain Theatre is opening its doors to the playwrights, actors, directors, and audiences hungry in NYC for a festival of original works.

Join us this summer for the Chain Theatre One Act Festival. All productions are carefully curated and designed to create a 90-minute 'mix-tape' of live theatre.

20th Anniversary has already had four shows two of which were sold out. The play has won the Audience Choice award at this year's festival and has been selected for a 5th show and encore performance this Saturday at 8pm. It will be part of the selected voices that make up this summers festival of New York City based playwrights.

20th Anniversary is a play about the September 11th tragedy. Set on a dark stage with a conversation between two friends who were there on that tragic day.

Tickets are going for the play! https://chaintheatre.eventive.org/schedule/61156401fbdadb005c5de3f2

Set 20 years after the September 11th attacks, two ex firefighters meet to remember their friend and reveal much more about themselves and the world around them. In 20 years so much has changed, or has it?

20th Anniversary is written and directed by Marcus Harmon and stars Hartley Erickson and Marcos Luis.