2022 Oscars Will Not Require Vaccination for In-Person Attendance

According to a new report from The Hollywood Reporter, The Academy of Arts and Sciences will not require proof of vaccination for in-person attendees of the 2022 Academy Awards.

In a break from precedent set by the SAG Awards and Critics Choice Awards, the event will require a negative PCR test and a negative rapid antigen test on the day of the event.

The Academy has not officially announced its Covid policy for the event. According to the report, there is speculation that the Academy will not mandate vaccines to ensure that unvaccinated nominees will be able to attend.

Earlier this week, Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan announced the nominations for the 2022 ceremony, which will be held this year on March 27th.

West Side Story was nominated for seven awards, including Best Picture, Ariana DeBose (Actress in a Supporting Role), Steven Spielberg (Best Director), Costume Design, Sound Design, Cinematography, Production Design,

tick, tick...BOOM! received two nominations, including Andrew Garfield (Actor in a Leading Role) and Achievement in Film Editing.

Cyrano was nominated for Best Costume Design.

Encanto was nominated for three awards, including Best Animated Feature Film, Best Score (Germaine Franco), and Lin-Manuel Miranda was nominated for Best Original Song (Dos Oruguitas).

The Tragedy of Macbeth was nominated for three awards, including Denzel Washington (Actor in a Leading Role), Cinematography, and Production Design.

Jessie Buckley was nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role Lost Daughter. Maggie Gyllenhaal was also nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay for The Lost Daughter.

Judi Dench was nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance in Belfast.

Nicole Kidman was nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role for Being the Ricardos. Javier Bardem was nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in the film and J.K. Simmons was nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his performance.

