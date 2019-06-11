2019 Jimmy Awards Will Be Live Streamed from the Minskoff Theatre!

The Broadway League has just announced that the 11th annual Jimmy Awards® ceremony will be streamed live in its entirety. Fans can watch the ceremony on The Jimmy Awards Facebook and YouTube pages on Monday, June 24th at 7:30PM ET. More details including links to the live events will be posted to JimmyAwards.com/Live prior to the event. The Jimmy Awards will take place at the Minskoff Theatre, 200 West 45th Street in Manhattan, and will be hosted by Tony Award Winner® Ben Platt.

The Livestream is brought to you by The Broadway League Foundation and 2017 Tony Award winning Best Musical Dear Evan Hansen. Apples and Oranges Arts is the livestream and video production partner. The official media partner is WABC-TV.The livestream will also include special content for those watching the ceremony online.

The 2019 Jimmy Awards ceremony, presented by the Broadway League Foundation, will include a record number of 86 participants from 43 regional programs across the country. Nominees will compete for the coveted Jimmy Award for Best Performance by an Actor and Best Performance by an Actress. The talent showcase will feature dynamic ensemble and solo performances plus appearances by Broadway Stars!

"Family, friends and fans will have the chance to root for this year's Jimmy Awards nominees and Broadway's next generation from wherever they may be in the world. This is your opportunity to see Broadway's future stars at the very beginning of their careers," said Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League. "We're delighted that Dear Evan Hansen will join us again to livestream this event that will inspire and dazzle everyone watching and celebrate young talent from across the country. You're going to love what we have in store for this year's ceremony!"

"Last year, the livestream brought the Jimmy Awards to new audiences for the first time ever - and helped us discover our current Evan, 2018 Jimmy Award-winner Andrew Barth Feldman," Dear Evan Hansen producer Stacey Mindich said. "I'm so proud that we're able to continue this tradition and help introduce people all over the world to the Jimmy Awards. They remind us all why we fell in love with theatre, and why providing theatre programs in schools is so important. I'm thrilled we can have a small part in celebrating these programs and the incredible talent that comes out of them."

Additionally, the INSPIRING TEACHER AWARD presented by WELLS FARGO will be bestowed on Matthew Hinson, Northwest School of the Arts in Charlotte, NC; and Tasha Partee, Lawrence Woodmere Academy in Woodmere, New York for the encouragement and inspiration that led their students to win the coveted 2018 Jimmy Award for Best Performance by an Actress and Best Performance by an Actor.

Jimmy Awards nominees will prepare for their debut on a Broadway stage during a nine-day professional training intensive with NYU Tisch School of the Arts' New Studio on Broadway faculty members plus other theatre professionals. Winners will be selected by a panel of industry experts.

Student performers qualify to compete in the national program by winning top honors at regional high school musical theatre awards competitions presented by Broadway League member performing arts centers. Over 1,700 high schools and 100,000 students participate in these annual events.

Founded in 2009 by Nederlander Alliances LLC, Pittsburgh CLO, and Broadway Education Alliance (BEA), the mission of the Jimmy Awards/National High School Musical Theatre Awards (NHSMTA) is to raise the profile of musical theatre in schools, recognize dedicated teachers, and inspire the next generation of performers and enthusiasts. Since the inception of the program, participating students have earned over $2,000,000 in university and conservatory scholarships. Several student participants have already been cast in Broadway, Touring and West End productions.

The Jimmy Awards are presented by the Broadway League Foundation in honor of legendary Broadway producer/theatre owner James M. Nederlander, and are supported by many leading theatre industry organizations. More information about the National High School Musical Theatre Awards program can be found at JimmyAwards.com.

The Broadway League Foundation acts as the philanthropic arm of the Broadway League. Part of the Foundation's mission is to enlighten and increase the public's knowledge, appreciation, and awareness of the theatrical arts. Since its founding in 1993, it has supported projects to help preserve Broadway's heritage and introduce new audiences to Broadway theatre. The Foundation is a corporation organized under the Not-for-Profit Corporation Law of the State of New York, the purposes of which are exclusively charitable as defined in Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. Donations to support the program can be made at JimmyAwards.com.

