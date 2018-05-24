2018 FREDDY High School Musical Theatre Awards Recipients Announced
The 2018 FREDDY© Awards recipients were announced tonight, May 24th, during the 16th annual live ceremony from the State Theatre, broadcast on WFMZ Channel 69 and wfmz.com.
Attached please find a complete list of award recipients and Scholarship/Community Awards recipients.
The 2018 FREDDY© Awards can be seen again in a re-broadcast on Saturday, May 26th at 7:00 PM on WFMZ-TV.
Outstanding Performance by an Orchestra
Parkland HS The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Outstanding Use of Scenery
Parkland HS The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Outstanding Use of Costumes
Bangor Area HS 42nd Street
Outstanding Performance by a Male Ensemble Member
Northern Lehigh HS Sweeney Todd Pierce McGowan Aldofo Pirelli
Outstanding Performance by a Female Ensemble Member
William Allen HS Aida Linsandra Espiritusanto Marte Nehebka
Student Achievement Award
Rachel Zwerver, North Warren Regional HS
Outstanding Use of Lighting
Emmaus HS West Side Story
Outstanding Small Ensemble Performance
Parkland HS The Hunchback of Notre Dame Reese Diaz, Alex Atiyeh Sanctuary
Outstanding Choreography
Emmaus HS West Side Story
Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Freedom HS Once Upon A Mattress Shannon Callaghan Queen Aggravain
Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Southern Lehigh HS Disney's The Little Mermaid Christian Clausnitzer Sebastian
Outstanding Performance by a Featured Dancer
Emmaus HS West Side Story