2018 FREDDY High School Musical Theatre Awards Recipients Announced

The 2018 FREDDY© Awards recipients were announced tonight, May 24th, during the 16th annual live ceremony from the State Theatre, broadcast on WFMZ Channel 69 and wfmz.com.

Attached please find a complete list of award recipients and Scholarship/Community Awards recipients.

The 2018 FREDDY© Awards can be seen again in a re-broadcast on Saturday, May 26th at 7:00 PM on WFMZ-TV.

Outstanding Performance by an Orchestra

Parkland HS The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Outstanding Use of Scenery

Parkland HS The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Outstanding Use of Costumes

Bangor Area HS 42nd Street

Outstanding Performance by a Male Ensemble Member

Northern Lehigh HS Sweeney Todd Pierce McGowan Aldofo Pirelli

Outstanding Performance by a Female Ensemble Member

William Allen HS Aida Linsandra Espiritusanto Marte Nehebka

Student Achievement Award

Rachel Zwerver, North Warren Regional HS

Outstanding Use of Lighting

Emmaus HS West Side Story

Outstanding Small Ensemble Performance

Parkland HS The Hunchback of Notre Dame Reese Diaz, Alex Atiyeh Sanctuary

Outstanding Choreography

Emmaus HS West Side Story

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role

Freedom HS Once Upon A Mattress Shannon Callaghan Queen Aggravain

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role

Southern Lehigh HS Disney's The Little Mermaid Christian Clausnitzer Sebastian

Outstanding Performance by a Featured Dancer

Emmaus HS West Side Story

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You