20 Broadway Characters That Will Give You the Creeps This Halloween

These characters are scary enough to give you stage fright!

Halloween has arrived! On this spookiest of days, we are shining a spotlight on the twenty creepiest characters of musical theatre past. From chilling to thrilling, outright maniacal to downright diabolical, check out who made out list below!

Which Broadway character do you think is the scariest?

Mrs. Meers

Throughly Modern Millie

Creepiest Quote:

"So welcome all ye bright young ladies

You're checking into Hotel Hades

I won't stand by while critics praise ya

You're getting shipped to Southeast Asia

But they don't know, they don't know"

Miss Trunchbull

Matilda

Creepiest Quote:

"And I will not stop 'til you are squashed!

'Til this rebellion is quashed!

'Til glorious, sweaty discipline has washed

This sickening scent...

Away!"

Frollo

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Creepiest Quote:

"Destroy Esmeralda

And let her taste the fires of hell

Or else let her be mine

And mine alone"

The Phantom

The Phantom of the Opera

Creepiest Quote:

"I gave you my music

Made your song take wing

And now, how you've repaid me:

Denied me and betrayed me

You will curse the day you did not do

All that the Phantom asked of you!"

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

Audrey II

Little Shop of Horrors

Creepiest Quote:

"You gon' git it

If you wanna be profound

Then you really gotta justify

Take a breath and look around

A lot of folks deserve to die"

Jud Fry

Oklahoma!

Creepiest Quote:

"I ain't gonna dream 'bout her no more!

I ain't gonna leave her alone!

Goin' outside,

Git myself a bride,

Git me a woman to call my own."

Ursula

The Little Mermaid

Creepiest Quote:

"Come on, you poor unfortunate soul

Go ahead, make your choice!

I'm a very busy woman

And I haven't got all day

It won't cost much

Just your voice!"

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

The Child Catcher

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Creepiest Quote:

"There's no denying

It's most gratifying

To catch sweet

kiddy widdy winkies

So till they're found

I just chase them to ground

One by one

Oh, it's fun!"

JD

Heathers

Creepiest Quote:

"Those assholes are the key!

They're keeping you away from me!

They made you blind, messed up your mind

But I can set you free!"

Photo Credit: Chad Batka

Bill Sykes

Oliver!

Creepiest Quote:

"Rich men hold their five pound notes out

Saves me emptyin' their coats out

They know I could tear their throats out

Just to live up to

My name"

Margaret White

Carrie

Creepiest Quote:

"Have you no sense of shame?

Pray for mercy, get down on your knees.

Satan's staking his claim

'Cause your soul is a hole of disease"

Papa Ge

Once On This Island

Creepiest Quote:

"Arrogant fool

Think you can hold back death?

This boy is mine

I am his dying breath!

Sure as the grave

You must accept what is

Now his life is forever mine..."

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

The Wolf

Into the Woods

Creepiest Quote:

"Think of those crisp, aging bones

Then something fresh on the palate

Think of that scrumptious carnality twice in one day--!

There's no possible way to describe what you feel

When you're talking to your meal!"

Chauvelin

The Scarlet Pimpernel

Creepiest Quote:

"I'm not a man to hunger for blood, but the spirit can cry

To be younger and fiercer and fly

Piercing into the sky and higher

And the strong will thrive

Yes, the weak will cower while the fittest will survive

If we wait for the darkest hour

Till we spring alive

Then with claws of fire, we devour like a falcon in the dive!"

Scar

The Lion King

Creepiest Quote:

"I know it sounds sordid

But you'll be rewarded

When at last I am given my dues

And injustice deliciously squared

Be prepared!"

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Madame Defarge

A Tale of Two Cities

Creepiest Quote:

"Just for now keep them blind

Patience waits for a spark

Til the time that is right.

We'll remain in the dark...

Out of sight, out of mind"

Edward Hyde

Jekyll and Hyde

Creepiest Quote:

"Do you really think

That I would ever let you go?

Do you think I'd ever set you free?

If you do, I'm sad to say

It simply isn't so

You will never get away from me"

Photo Credit: Chris Bennion

Gaston

Beauty and the Beast

Creepiest Quote:

"Hear him roar

See him foam

But we're not coming home

Till he's dead

Good and dead

Kill the Beast!"

Macavity

Cats

Creepiest Quote:

"Macavity, Macavity, there's no one like Macavity

For he's a fiend in feline shape, a monster of depravity

You may meet him in a by-street, you may see him in the square

But when a crime's discovered then Macavity's not there!"

Sweeney Todd

Sweeney Todd

Creepiest Quote:

"No, we all deserve to die

Even you, Mrs. Lovett, even I

Because the lives of the wicked should be made brief

For the rest of us death will be relief

We all deserve to die!"

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus





